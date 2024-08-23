Brookfield Properties' Ecoworld 4D becomes Karnataka's first high performance building to achieve LEED v4 BD+C: CS Platinum certification

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23: Brookfield Properties, a global leader in real estate development, has achieved an important milestone in sustainable construction with its Ecoworld 4D project in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art Grade-A office park has been awarded the prestigious LEED v4 BD+C: CS Platinum certification, making it the first ready-to-occupy office space in Karnataka to earn this distinction.

Ecoworld 4D has been designed from the outset to achieve the highest standards in sustainable building certification to systematically implement key measures during its ongoing construction. The project first garnered the IGBC Platinum pre-certification, followed by the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, and is now on track to attain the WELL Platinum rating. LEED v4, recognized as one of the most stringent global benchmarks for sustainable design, recognizes excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, and indoor air quality. This series of accolades underscores our commitment to creating sustainable, healthy, and efficient workspaces.

During the ongoing construction of Ecoworld 4D, strategic upgrades were seamlessly integrated, demonstrating exceptional foresight and dedication. The project's success highlights Brookfield Properties' capability to innovate and lead the way in the industry. Ecoworld 4D enhances environmental performance and serves as a catalyst for embodied carbon reduction initiatives within Brookfield Properties.

Commenting on this achievement, Shantanu Chakraborty, COO, Brookfield Properties in India said, "Ecoworld 4D becoming the only LEED V4 BD+C: CS Platinum certified operational building in Karnataka is a testament to our leadership in sustainable development. Embodied carbon reduction, encompassing all greenhouse gas emissions, associated with building materials and construction processes, is a critical factor in our vision for climate change. It is imperative to facilitate integrated design approach during the early stages of a project. "

LEED is the international standard for design, construction and operation of high-performance structures. LEED v4 B+C, an advanced rating emphasizes a flexible, performance-based approach that calls for measurable results throughout a building's life cycle. The certification LEED v4 underscore how a project can benefit their local communities and our planet.

For more information about Ecoworld 4D and Brookfield Properties' commitment to sustainable development, please visit https://www.usgbc.org/projects and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit www.brookfieldproperties.com

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and logistics, operating more than 1000 properties and over 380 million square feet of real estate in gateway markets on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development, and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up.

In India, Brookfield Properties manages approximately 55 million square feet of high-quality assets across 10 key gateway cities of which over 45 million square feet is already operational. Some of the marquee assets in its portfolio include Candor TechSpace in Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata; Worldmark in Delhi and Gurugram; Downtown Powai and Equinox in Mumbai; Ecoworld and Ecospace in Bengaluru; and CoWrks, a leading co-working and flexi office business across India.

Moreover, almost 50% of the above portfolio is managed by Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET), India's first institutionally managed REIT. Sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield, whose asset management business is one of the world's leading alternative asset managers, BIRET has quality assets which position it as the 'landlord of choice' in India's dynamic real estate landscape.

For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit www.brookfieldproperties.com

Media Contact:

bp@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor