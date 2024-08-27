BrowserStack Acquires Bird Eats Bug, Launches Bug Capture to Accelerate Its Test Platform Vision

PRNewswire

Dublin [Ireland], August 27: BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform valued at $4 billion, today announced the acquisition of Bird Eats Bug, an advanced bug reporting tool. This strategic move brings Bird Eats Bug's powerful capabilities into BrowserStack's ecosystem, culminating in the launch of Bug Capture, a game-changing solution for manual testing.

BrowserStack, profitable since its inception, has rapidly expanded its product portfolio to include over 15 products, with 10 launched in the last 18 months alone. This acquisition not only aligns with BrowserStack's vision of creating a comprehensive developer-first end-to-end test platform but also underscores its urgent need to resolve gaps in bug-reporting processes and eliminate fragmented toolchains in testing.

"This acquisition marks a significant step towards our goal of providing developer and QA teams with a unified, seamless testing experience," said Ritesh Arora, CEO and co-founder of BrowserStack. "By integrating Bug Capture's innovative approach to bug reporting into our platform, we're not just streamlining workflows; we're boosting development teams' productivity so they can focus more on building great products and less on managing the intricacies of the testing process."

Current software development suffers from inefficiencies in bug-reporting processes. Bug Capture allows teams to debug issues 30% faster on average. The key features include instant replays, screen recording, and comprehensive auto-captured technical logs, such as console and network logs, system details, and steps to reproduceall consolidated into one clean bug report.

These features work in harmony to eliminate the need for extensive back-and-forth between testers, product managers, developers, support teams, and customers. BrowserStack's best-in-class internal software engineering team, comprising over 500 developers, will continue to innovate and integrate Bug Capture into its expanding test platform.

"We're truly excited about our joint future with BrowserStack," said Dan Makarov, Co-founder and CEO of Bird Eats Bug. "It's hard to think of two products that would be a better fit. My co-founder, Jacky Chung, and I have been highly impressed by the quality of the team and their ambitious vision for Bird."

Bird Eats Bug marks BrowserStack's fifth acquisition since Percy, a visual testing platform, in 2020. With its frictionless bug-filling experience and unique IP, Bird Eats Bug is a highly matured product that has garnered significant developer love, boasting over 30,000 users. BrowserStack is committed to accelerating its growth by actively pursuing strategic acquisitions that broaden its product portfolio beyond testing.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to its cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

About Bird Eats Bug

Bird Eats Bug is an innovative bug reporting tool designed to streamline the process of capturing and communicating software issues. By automatically collecting crucial information such as visual proof, console logs, and system details, Bird Eats Bug has helped thousands of teams improve their bug reporting workflows and accelerate their development processes.

