BSE Index Services launches 'BSE India Defence Index'

Mumbai, Aug 13 BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), on Wednesday, announced the launch of a new index - BSE India Defence.

The BSE India Defence index aims to track the performance of those stocks representing the defence sector, the stock exchange said.

Stocks forming part of specific basic industries or those associated with defence will be included in the index.

The BSE India Defence Index is derived from the constituents of the BSE 1000 Index, weighting method that is Capped Free Float - Adj. Market Cap with the base value of 1000.

The first value date is June 19, 2017, and it is reconstituted semi-annually in June and December, the BSE stated.

"The defence sector in India is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by policy reforms, increased budgetary allocations, and a rising emphasis on indigenous manufacturing," BSE Index Services MD and CEO Ashutosh Singh said.

According to the exchange, the BSE India Defence Index offers investors a transparent, rules-based, and investable benchmark to capture this growth story.

This index will not only serve as a barometer for the sector’s performance but also pave the way for new investment products and portfolio diversification opportunities, Singh added.

This new index can be used to measure the performance of India's defence industry as well as to run passive strategies like index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Additionally, it can be used to benchmark fund portfolios, MF schemes, and PMS strategies.

With this most recent addition to the BSE's index portfolio, investors can now access a wider range of market opportunities, enhancing their investment strategies even more.

Earlier this week, by raising the requirement of operating profitability to Rs 15 crore for the last three fiscal years, with a minimum operating profit of Rs 10 crore in each of these fiscal years, the BSE had reinforced the eligibility requirements for SME companies looking to migrate to the mainboard.

The exchange claims that companies listed on other reputable stock exchanges that wish to directly list on the BSE, India's oldest stock exchange, will have to meet the same requirements.

The BSE stated that the action was taken to improve the quality of listings by encouraging disclosure and transparency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor