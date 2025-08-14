BSE Limited Felicitates HDFC Life Commemorating the Life Insurer's 25th Anniversary of Incorporation

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, celebrated its 25th anniversary of incorporation, today. To commemorate this occasion, Ms. Radha Kirthivasan - Head Listing & SME at BSE Limited, met and congratulated Mr. Vineet Arora - Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, HDFC Life, along with Mr. Narendra Gangan - General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, HDFC Life and Mr. Nagesh Pai, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, HDFC Life, at a ceremony that took place in the Mumbai head office of the life insurer.

HDFC Life was established on 14th August, 2000. Over the last 25 years the Company has achieved many milestones and has become one of the leading life insurers in the country. Among the key ones is the successful IPO in 2017, to become a listed company, which was subscribed over 3.8 times. On 17th November, 2017, the company's shares were listed on BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE India) Ltd.

The company has built a legacy of trust and continues to secure lives as it continues its journey in sync with the life insurance industry's collective goal of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

Congratulating HDFC Life, Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO, BSE Ltd., said, "This silver jubilee milestone reflects the company's steadfast dedication towards insurance penetration and empowering financial resilience across the nation. BSE Ltd. celebrates contributions of the organisation that empower and lead the growth path for a secured and Viksit Bharat."

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Vineet Arora - Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, HDFC Life, commented, "This is a special day for us as it marks 25 years of our incorporation. We sincerely thank BSE Ltd. for their wishes on this occasion. As India's first private life insurer, our journey has been full of achievements. The trust that our customers have reposed in us over the years has been and will continue to be our driving force. With our focus on customers, innovative products and a large number of partners and agents, we are taking life insurance to customers beyond the top markets, thus deepening our reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We are committed to the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'."

In FY'25, HDFC Life insured over 50 million lives, reaching Indians across diverse locations. The company has maintained a consistently high claim settlement ratio (99.68%* in FY'25).

*Death claim settlement ratio for individual life policies

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has over 70 products (individual and group products) including optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to expand its presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 500, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

