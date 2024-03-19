BSES urges it's consumers to 'switch-off' non-essential electrical appliances during Earth Hour

New Delhi [India], March 19 : On March 23, as part of the Earth Hour, Delhiites will once again join over a billion people in cities around the world - from Mumbai and Los Angeles to London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Rome, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and countless others - by switching off non-essential lights and appliances for one hour in a symbolic gesture of showing their concern for the environment.

Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's one of biggest environmental movements, to take actions for the planet.

As a WWF Earth Hour partner, power distribution company BSES urged Delhi residents to unite with the world for a brighter future by participating in the Earth Hour 2024.

The Earth Hour would be observed between 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

"...let us pledge to "switch off" and "Give an Hour for Earth" to send a powerful message about our commitment to a sustainable future," BSES urged its consumers.

According to BSES, Delhiites last year saved 279 MW during Earth Hour, with BSES areas contributing a significant 178 MW.

BSES has called for surpassing these numbers this time and commit to a sustainable future.

"This Earth Hour, we once again appeal to our ~ 5 million consumers and around 20 million residents to join hands and illuminate the path towards a brighter, more sustainable future. This Earth Hour lets us 'Give an hour for Earth' and together, make the event a resounding success," a BSES spokesperson said.

Today, 37 per cent of BSES' portfolio is green energy and is expected to reach 55 per cent by 2026-27.

It has 6,000 rooftop solar connections and it facilitated the installation of more than 3,100 EV charging points in Delhi.

"As landmarks and homes across the world switch off, we invite you to Give an hour for Earth, spending 60 minutes doing something positive for our planet. BSES has been a long-time supporter of the movement. We are grateful that BSES is helping spread the message to their customers every year. Together, let's create the Biggest Hour for Earth," a WWF-India spokesperson said.

