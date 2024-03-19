BSM Tech: A Young Entrepreneur’s Journey into Wearable Tech

New Delhi (India), March 19: BSM Tech, a rising Indian tech company founded in February 2024, is making its mark in the wearable tech industry. Driven by the vision of its young founder, Binayak Pradhan, BSM Tech is committed to innovation and accessibility.

Binayak’s interest in technology began in his early school days where he built projects like robot hands and remote-controlled cars. He further honed his skills by creating a website for his family’s medicine store in 11th grade. Binayak’s determination grew stronger despite initial resistance from his father, who envisioned a medical career. Inspired by Steve Jobs’s “Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish,” he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey.

BSM Tech is currently focusing on developing innovative audio products in the wearable tech space. Its vision extends beyond hardware, aiming to create a platform for artists, production houses, and educators. Through BSM TV, a section on its website, BSM Tech empowers users to upload videos, short films, and even courses, enabling users to earn money through a share of their Google Adsense income. This provides a faster and more accessible monetisation option than traditional platforms like YouTube.

Binayak and his co-founder have assembled a dedicated team comprising a tech head, manager, and designer-production head. BSM Tech’s commitment to exceptional customer service and focus on affordability set it apart. In the near future, BSM Tech hopes to lead the way in innovation by bringing cutting-edge products to the market.

Binayak’s story and BSM Tech’s vision inspire aspiring entrepreneurs in India. They demonstrate that with dedication, innovation, and a focus on building a supportive platform, Indian companies can compete effectively in the global tech scene.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bsmtech.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor