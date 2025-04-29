BSNL and ACES India Bring Seamless Voice & Data Connectivity to Kanpur Metro's Underground Stations

PRNewswire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29: In a major boost to digital infrastructure for urban mobility, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and ACES India have signed an agreement to deliver seamless voice and data connectivity across the Kanpur Metro's deep underground stations and tunnels. This collaboration ensures that passengers traveling within the underground sections will experience uninterrupted mobile network coverage.

As part of the agreement, ACES India has designed and implemented a robust In-Building Solution (IBS) system to enhance BSNL's network reach across all underground metro stations and connecting tunnels. This deployment marks a significant technological milestone for the region, making it the first metro project in Uttar Pradesh to offer comprehensive underground mobile connectivity.

A live demonstration recently showcased full mobile signal strength and smooth data services across the underground stretches, reaffirming BSNL and ACES India's commitment to enhancing commuter experiences through world-class digital infrastructure.

During a press conference announcing the partnership, Prabhansh Yadav, General Manager, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (A Government of India Enterprise), said:

"It is a proud moment for BSNL to successfully deliver robust and seamless network services across the underground sections of the Kanpur Metro. Our collaboration with ACES India ensures a superior connectivity experience for passengers and marks a significant step forward in the development of smart infrastructure in India. BSNL subscribers can now enjoy high-quality voice and data services in the Kanpur Metro."

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, added:

"Our agreement with BSNL for Kanpur Metro reflects ACES India's commitment to building resilient telecom infrastructures that enable smart, connected mobility solutions. We are proud to play a role in shaping India's modern transportation networks by ensuring that passengers enjoy seamless voice and data connectivity, even deep underground."

This milestone strengthens BSNL's role as a key enabler of smart infrastructure projects in India, while underlining ACES India's leadership in delivering next-generation connectivity solutions.

