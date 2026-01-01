BSNL launches WiFi calling services across India

New Delhi [India], January 1 : On New Year, state-owned telecommunications provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced the nationwide rollout of Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), also known as Wi-Fi Calling.

This advanced service is now available to all BSNL customers across every telecom circle in the country, ensuring seamless and high-quality connectivity even in challenging environments, Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Thursday.

VoWiFi enables customers to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network, ensuring clear and reliable connectivity in areas with weak mobile signal such as homes, offices, basements, and remote locations.

VoWiFi is an IMS-based service that supports seamless handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks.

"Calls are made using the customer's existing mobile number and phone dialer, without the need for third-party applications," the ministry said.

The service is particularly beneficial in rural and remote areas where mobile coverage may be limited, provided a stable Wi-Fi connection is available, including BSNL Bharat Fiber or other broadband services.

VoWiFi also helps reduce network congestion and is offered free of cost, with no additional charges for Wi-Fi calls.

"The launch of VoWiFi is an important step in BSNL's network modernization programme and its commitment to improving connectivity across the country, especially in underserved areas," the ministry said.

VoWiFi is supported on most modern smartphones. Customers only need to enable Wi-Fi Calling in their handset settings. For device compatibility and support, customers may visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or contact the BSNL helpline - 18001503.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon launch its 5G services. Pilot project for 5G has been completed, along with trials for the upgradation of the 4G networks.

