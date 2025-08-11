BSNL partners with leading global telecom companies to train youth in 5G, AI/ML

New Delhi [India], August 11 : MoUs were signed on Monday in the presence of Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia between BSNL and leading global telecom companies Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to train youths in 5G, AI and ML.

The collaboration aims to train Indian youth in cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), and digital networking, driving India's digital transformation and the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The advanced training programs will be conducted at BSNL's premier institute, the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.

These initiatives are designed to create world-class professionals who will accelerate India's journey towards a connected, tech-driven future.

BSNL's partnership with these global tech giants will provide students with access to state-of-the-art labs and hands-on learning experiences.

Around 2,000 students are expected to be trained annually at BRBRAITT, positioning the institute as the epicentre of telecom training in India.

"This is a significant day for Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and the entire country as our workforce receives training from these world-class companies," said Union Minister Scindia. "The youth of our country will not only participate in research and innovation but will lead in these fields."

Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, Minister Scindia added, "Today marks the beginning of a new dawn."

"Today, we have a confluence happening. A confluence between the world and India. A confluence between India's talents and future for the world," he added.

Looking ahead, the partnership is expected to foster innovation, with India's youth collaborating with global leaders to develop new technologies for the world.

"Seeds have been sown today for a brighter, technology-driven future," the minister added.

The Union Minister also requested the companies to put forward a proposal for team-building exercises.

"Technical training is vertical; team building is horizontal. Team building exercise is also an important part of leadership," he said.

