BSNL teams up with Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, Cisco for skilling youths in 5G, AI, Cybersecurity, Networking

New Delhi [India], August 11 : In a significant move towards creating industry-ready skilled manpower, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four global technology leaders: Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Union Minister of Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

Aimed at accelerating India's digital transformation and strengthening the skilling ecosystem, these partnerships will roll out advanced training initiatives in 5G, AI/ML, networking, and digital technologies at BSNL's apex training institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.

This development is a step towards a broader plan by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at BRBRAITT. Envisioned as an industry-led national hub, TIRTC will focus on developing telecom-specific R&D talent and a future-ready workforce, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. TIRTC will also support product innovation, prototyping, and telecom entrepreneurship in the long term.

The MoUs signing ceremony, held in New Delhi, was witnessed by dignitaries including Rakesh Singh, PWD Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Ashish Dubey, Member of Parliament (Jabalpur, MP), Secretary (Telecom) Neeraj Mittal, senior officials from the DoT, BSNL leadership, and representatives from partner companies.

MoUs were signed by A. Robert J. Ravi, MD, BSNL, with Tarun Chhabra, Country Head, Nokia India; Harish Krishnan, MD and Chief Policy Officer, CISCO; Nitin Bansal, MD, India Head Network Solutions, South East Asia, Oceania and India, ERICSSON India; Savi Soni, President, Qualcomm India.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the initiative as "a landmark step in building a skilled and future-ready telecom workforce through collaboration between BSNL and leading global technology companies."

He noted, "Backed by industry leaders such as Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Qualcomm, and BSNL, the program will train over 2,000 students annually, with Phase 1 investments exceeding Rs one crore." The Minister added that the coursesranging from short two-week modules to intensive 84-hour programs- "aim to position Jabalpur as a hub for cutting-edge technology education."

Reaffirming India's global ambitions, Scindia stated, "From local to globalIndia will not just make in India, but make for the world. Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation." Calling for stronger partnerships, he emphasised, "Government and industry are two sides of the same coin. Together, we can turn the aspirations of our youth into reality."

Secretary (Telecom), Neeraj Mittal, highlighted the unique nature of the initiative, saying, "It's a private-public partnership where four companies, along with BSNL, are joining hands to train not only public sector staff and trainers, but also students and employees of telecom service providers through short, medium, and long-term courses."

"And we hope that this will provide a fillip to the employment, economy, not only to the state of Madhya Pradesh, but to the rest of the country", the Telecom Secretary added.

The key initiatives under these MoUs are that Ericsson India will help establish a dedicated Ericsson 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT to provide hands-on 5G training as well as online learning modules under the Ericsson Educate Program to 2000+ students annually.

The students undergoing the 5G Onsite training will benefit from the classroom infrastructure being provided by BSNL. Students undergoing the online training part of the Ericsson Educate program will benefit from Ericsson's global curriculum, trainers, and lab facilities, creating a world-class learning environment aligned with national priorities.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. will set up a Qualcomm Institute at BRBRAITT, focusing on advanced 5G and AI training for students, BSNL trainers, and government stakeholders. The programme will include premium online content, live sessions, and internships. Qualcomm will sponsor training for the first 100 participants in the inaugural year. This initiative aims to position BRBRAITT as a hub for advanced, scalable, and industry-relevant digital skill development.

Cisco Systems will leverage its Cisco Networking Academy Program to enhance skills in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure. Cisco will provide free access to online curriculum and digital tools, while BSNL will coordinate implementation across non-profit educational institutions nationwide, promoting equitable access to digital learning. The collaboration seeks to create a digitally enabled, job-ready youth workforce.

Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd. will support the creation of a 5G Centre of Excellence and AI/ML Lab at BRBRAITT. The programme will train 300 students annually in 5G radio, core networks, and AI/ML applications. It includes a joint certification programme by Nokia and BRBRAITT, with support from the Telecom Sector Skill Council.

These collaborations strongly support India's flagship missions Digital India, Skilling India, Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat and underscore DoT's commitment to building deep capabilities in next-generation telecom technologies.

By equipping India's youth with critical future-tech skills, this initiative will help shape a self-reliant and globally competitive digital future. In the long term, the initiative aims to form a broad consortium of Indian and global tech stakeholders to collectively drive training, innovation, and research in advanced telecom domains.

