BSS Foundation celebrates success of Alchemy 2024 Finale – National Business Case Study Presentation Competition

Students awarded a cash prize of INR 50,000 for Innovative Solutions to Urban Health Challenges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: BSS Foundation marked a remarkable culmination with the grand finale of Alchemy 2024 – a National Business Case Study Presentation Competition on 3rd February at Mumbai University, in the esteemed presence of the Guinness World Record Holder Mr. Krishna Prakash – IPS Officer, ADGP Force One as Chief Guest. BSS Foundation, in collaboration with University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute, and SNDT University brought about the convergence of top colleges, business schools, universities, corporate professionals, and market experts, creating a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas and innovation.

Alchemy 2024 aimed to provide a stage for young minds to exhibit their strategic thinking, problem-solving skills and innovative approaches to real-world business challenges. The competition underscored the immense talent and creativity residing in the next generation of business leaders.

The panel of jury members comprised of CXO personalities with over 25 years of expertise in their respective industry domains. The esteemed jury members include: Sunil Mishra – MD & CEO – Anarock Group, Rochelle Divakar-Dsouza – Head of People, Tata Trust, Ganapathi H – Co-Founder & CEO at Tune’em.com, and Ajitabh Dutta – CEO, Simplicity Communications.

This year’s case study topic- ‘Mobile Health and Nutrition Centre in Urban Cities' challenged the participants to develop comprehensive and sustainable solutions to address the evolving landscape of urban health and nutrition.

Expressing the vision behind the competition Director, BSS Foundation Jayesh Sharma and Tapashree Bose said, “Alchemy 2024 is not just a competition; it is a catalyst for nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among students. Our goal is to inspire participants to merge business acumen with a commitment to social causes, fostering both business excellence and social impact.”

Going beyond competition, Alchemy 2024 celebrates innovation and exemplifies the potential within our youth. By tackling real-world challenges, such as ‘Mobile Health and Nutrition Centre in Urban Cities,’ the competition inspires strategic thinking and instils a sense of responsibility to contribute positively to society.

In the preliminary round, the 18 teams from top colleges across India participated in an online competition, presenting their innovative ideas and business plans related to the case study. Five teams emerged as finalists, each comprising three members, who then advanced to the grand finale.

The grand finale provided a platform for the shortlisted teams to present their case studies to a distinguished jury, showcasing their market strategies, business blueprints, and modern problem-solving methodologies. The winning team of the Thakur College was awarded a grand cash prize of INR 50,000, while the runner-ups of S.M Shetty College received a cash prize of INR 25,000.

Meta Muse – The Magazine

Adding to the excitement, BSS Foundation used the event as an opportunity to launch its internal magazine, Meta Muse in the presence of celebrity influencer Ms. Palvi Kadam, curated by students pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Advertising, Communication & Design. This initiative reflects the foundation’s commitment to empowering students and providing them with avenues to express their creativity.

About BSS Foundation:

BSS Foundation- School of Management is a not-for-profit organization which is managed and organized by Industry professionals having a collective experience of about 100 Years. We are in collaboration with multiple Universities likes of, Mumbai University, SNDT University, and campuses across Mumbai to run our professional certifications, Under Graduate and Postgraduate programs. (Post-Graduation Diploma in Business Management, Bachelors in Business Administration, Bachelors in Advertising Communication and Design, BBA in Media and Communication in VFX and Animation, Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Business Analytics)

For more information about Alchemy 2024 and BSS Foundation, please visit – https://bssfoundation.net/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor