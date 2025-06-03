Bubble Communication honored as Best Media & Influencer Marketing Agency at the 4th Wonder Women Awards 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: Celebrating 15 years of relentless innovation, Bubble Communication has once again claimed the spotlight as it was named the Best Media & Influencer Marketing Agency at the prestigious 4th Wonder Women Awards 2025 in Mumbai. This dynamic agency has consistently proven its prowess in marketing communication, shaping the Indian landscape with creative acumen and integrated storytelling.

One of Bubble Communication's standout achievements has been spearheading the Navabharat Influencer Awards, a trailblazing event unique to the Indian digital ecosystem. Their team conducted deep-dive research profiling over 400 digital creators spanning finance, sustainability, sports, automotive, aviation, fashion, health, infotainment, and the arts, orchestrating a comprehensive, jury-driven process to honor 90 of the country's most influential digital voices.

This endeavour culminated in an electrifying awards ceremony attended by dignitaries including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Shri Praful Patel, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Anupam Kher, and Sonu Nigam. Their presence not only elevated the event's stature but also cemented its significance as a national celebration of digital achievement.

The recognition at the Wonder Women Awards, held at The Westin Garden City and organized by IndianTelevision and TellyChakkar, marks a milestone both for Bubble Communication and the wider marketing community. This annual event celebrates groundbreaking achievements in creativity, leadership, and innovation across media, entertainment, technology, and entrepreneurship spotlighting the impact of women leaders and agency excellence.

Bubble Communication's journey is characterized by commitment and vision, executed through carefully curated campaigns and robust influencer collaborations. The agency's approach exemplifies the power of strategic storytelling, elevating brands by connecting genuinely with audiences.

The distinguished guest list and jury for the Wonder Women Awards was a testament to the event's gravitas. Entertainment icons like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Leone, and Ridhima Pandit mingled with corporate stalwarts such as Anjali Dutta from Tech Mahindra and Shiza Ansari Khan of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., reflecting the collaborative spirit that drives the industry forward.

During the event, Anil Wanvari, the forward-thinking Founder of IndianTelevision, remarked, "Every woman is special they are the force behind business, finance, technology, entertainment, and influencer marketing. This event is about celebrating women of power and substance."

Aarti Notiyal, Director of Marketing at Bubble Communication, echoed this sentiment and expressed heartfelt appreciation: "Communication is the constant that creates change. As marketing evolves, influencer marketing stands as one of the most potent forces in our field. We are deeply grateful to the Navabharat Group for entrusting us with this pioneer initiative together, we have illuminated a new path for digital storytelling."

The agency extended warm thanks to Mr. Maheshwari, Mr. Srinivas, and Mr. Steven Singh of the Navabharat Media Group, acknowledging their steadfast support in bringing this ambitious vision to fruition. Bubble Communication's latest accolade is a testament not only to their vibrant past but also to their continuing impact on India's ever-evolving world of media and influencer marketing.

About Bubble Communication

Bubble Communication is an award-winning advertising, social media, influencer marketing, and public relations agency headquartered in Mumbai, with a presence across 26 states in India. The agency has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Governor of Maharashtra Award, ET Marketing Award, Times Applaud Award, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor