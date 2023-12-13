Budding Star in Teenager Clothing Space – No FOMO for Affordable & Appealing Clothes for Your Teenagers

New Delhi (India), December 13: We pay special attention to the notion of “I can't find trendy clothes which fits me properly; “Why do I need to buy from kids section – I am not a kid anymore”.

Well, if these are relatable conversations with your teenager and random musings while shopping for your Teenager; TeenTrums fashion clothing brand is here for all the clothing tantrums which your loving teenager has.

TeenTrums is India’s only brand specifically catering to the teenage group in clothing, creatively advised by a team of energetic youngsters. The Co-founder and Director of TeenTrums – Jaya Priti who has been associated with big brand names during her corporate career, explains that “being a parent to a teenager absolutely gives me the understanding about the need of our fashionable lads and lasses. TeenTrums takes every effort to provide latest fashion wear for teenagers without any compromise on its quality, affordability, and uniqueness which is at par with most of the top selling brands in India. Our garments are made keeping in mind our responsibilities towards skin friendliness of our teenage customers”, says Jaya. She further adds that our packing materials are also mostly compostable.



How TeenTrums Started and Why …..

TeenTrums is founded by seasoned professionals with decades of experience in the apparel in apparel industry. TeenTrums™ brand is owned by Mihikashi Private Limited, a bootstrapped start-up company. As for any start up our journey was also the same – brainstorming, chilling moments, having first office at home and gradually moving to a reasonable to reasonable corporate office and warehouse in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Why TeenTrums – we research before we produce

When TeenTrums™ first started out, our passion for fashion and growing demand for teenage fashion wear drove us to do intense research. We observed closely, the desires and inherent wishes of a Teenager from the age group of 12-19 years. It reflected that there are limited brands specifically catering to the needs of a teenager, thereby they are left to try and experiment with clothes from the Women from Women and Men's section, having to compromise with their own wishes.



The zeal to fill this gap for all the Teenagers gave us the impetus to turn hard work and inspiration into a booming online store. With the aspiration to be a Globally renowned brand, we now serve customers all over India and are thrilled to be a part of the fun and colourful wing of the teenage fashion industry. We design clothes around the style, body type, and functionality of 12–19 year olds. TeenTrums offers a wide range of clothing options for Boys and Girls, including: Trendy Printed Co-ordinate Set; Tie dye Co-ordinate Set; Graphic T-shirt & Co-ord Set; Crop Top; Sweatshirt & Hoodies; Casual & Party Dresses.

With constant love and support from Parents and our esteemed teenagers we have achieved a back of the envelope valuation of INR 120-150 Mn and offers for seed fundings within two years of launch.

TeenTrums has become a popular brand among teenagers because it offers high-quality, affordable, and stylish clothing and associations with renowned Teenage model actors such as Md. Saud, of Kumkum Bhgaya fame as young Bunty and Vaishnavi Wable of Zudio ad fame featuring in our ads. The brand is also known for its unique designs and its commitment to social responsibility.

One can buy TeenTrums clothing online from: TeenTrums website at www.teentrums.com Nykaa Fashion, Myntra, FirstCry, Amazon, TataCliq etc.

We hope you enjoy our products as much as we enjoy creatively conceiving and getting it manufactured for you and offering it at very reasonable pricing.

If you have any questions or comments or want to do a business enquiry do connect with us at contact@teentrums.com.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor