Budget 2022: This healthcare stock can be beneficial from this provisioning by the Union Finance Minister in the Budget 2022

The final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

The last year's budget was based on health and rural infrastructure development but this year it is assumed that the budget will be more toward the economy of the country as the coronavirus surge. It is also said that the Finance minister will especially look after work from home employees and give special benefits to them, she will also not disappoint the tax givers this year.

And ahead of Budget 2022 many experts are giving their advice and predicting various sides of this year's budget, Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, shared his advice on budget 2022 according to him there is one stock that can benefit from this provisioning by the Union Finance Minister in the Budget 2022 and that is Apollo Hospital can be one such stock.

Because on 14 January the Apollo shares crossed 97 percent in the last year, while they appreciated by 232% in the last two years. "With the expectation for increased allocation to healthcare and social security, this stock might turn out to be a dark horse," said Garg.

He also said that the street would focus on the government’s disinvestment targets as the government failed to meet its 1.75 lah crore target this year. "For salaried class, government might consider PPF limit increase under 80C from 1.5 lacs as it was untouched in last budget, "he added.



