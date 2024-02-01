Budget 2024: Economy Doing Well, Inflation Moderate, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a positive outlook on the Indian economy during her Union Interim Budget 2024-25 address today, stating that the economy is doing well. Inflation is moderate.

#WATCH | "The economy is doing well. Inflation is moderate," says FM Sitharaman during interim Budget presentation. pic.twitter.com/PKeIA266tg — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

PM Mudra Yojana has sanctioned 43 crore loans amounting to Rs. 22.5 lakh crore for entrepreneurial aspirations of your youth. Fund of Funds, Startup India and Startup Credit Guarantee Schemes are assisting our youth, said Sitharaman

In her address, Sitharaman expressed confidence in the government's re-election, stating, Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our govt based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Interim Budget 2024, which is now presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. Keeping with tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan together with her colleagues Ministers of State Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary ahead of the Budget presentation in Parliament in the morning.