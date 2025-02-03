Budget 2025-26 Sets the Stage for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth: Anshuman Magazine, CBRE

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 3: As India continues its journey towards economic resilience and urban transformation, the Union Budget 2025-26 lays a strong foundation for sustainable growth, infrastructure development, and enhanced ease of doing business. Reflecting on the key highlights of the budget, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said,

"The Union Budget 2025-26 is a significant step towards accelerating growth and inclusive development, which is targeted at maintaining economic growth, upgrading infrastructure, facilitating ease of doing business, strengthening social schemes and the healthcare segment while addressing MSMEs.

The capex allocation and Rs.1.5 lakh crore in interest-free loans for states will be a booster for building a future-ready economy that thrives on both physical and digital infrastructure. Investments of Rs.1 lakh crore in the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund and enhanced PLI scheme for toy manufacturing will ignite urban transformation, create thousands of jobs, and empower local industries. The vision of 'Cities as Growth Hubs' and the 'Creative Redevelopment of Cities' will boost economic growth and uplift urban living, making cities dynamic, thriving places to live and work. The framework for setting up GCCs in tier 2 cities is a brilliant move to reduce migration pressures while promoting local development. The announcement of CoE in Artificial Intelligence for Education with a total outlay of Rs. 500 crore will be a big booster for the digital economy.

The designation of 50 cities as global hubs for tourism, spirituality, and medical services is projected to uplift regional economies substantially. This initiative will create new avenues for growth, generate employment, and prioritize local infrastructure development.

The SWAMIH Fund 2, with an allocation of Rs.15000 crore, will facilitate the completion of an additional 100,000 housing units, thereby maintaining momentum in the real estate sector. The announcement of the National Geospatial Mission is a promising move towards modernizing India's land records.

The personal taxation reforms, designed to increase disposable income for the middle class, are expected to stimulate consumption and, consequently, drive broader economic growth."

