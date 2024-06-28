Buhler India Announces Startup Sprint 2024 Challenge for Food and Feed Value Chain Startups

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28: Swiss technology group, Buhler, announces its first edition of Startup Sprint 2024, an innovation challenge designed to identify and nurture groundbreaking innovations from dynamic startups in the food and feed value chain. With Startup Sprint 2024, Buhler India is inviting participation from growth stage startups with a market ready solution. This startup challenge aims to foster synergistic collaborations between innovative startups, Buhler, and the broader industry ecosystem.

The Startup Sprint 2024 challenge invites startups to compete in four pivotal categories -

a) Digital Transformation: For startups providing digital solutions for primary and secondary processes of grains and foods

b) Sensor Technologies: Startups with innovative sensor technologies that can be integrated into primary and secondary food processing value chain to gain high efficiency during the process

c) Sustainable Food Processes: Startups that provide novel technologies and methods for processing food and feed to create a sustainable impact

d) Future Food Technologies: Inviting early to growth stage startups providing innovative solutions for cellular agriculture that have potential to create a sustainable impact for bioprocessed food and feed.

Startup Sprint 2024 by Buhler India opens for application on June 25, 2024, and will remain open until August 11, 2024. After an evaluation process, the shortlisted startups will present their solutions to Experts and Business heads at Buhler India on October 4, 2024. Selected startups will gain the unique opportunity to validate their processes or technologies at an industrial scale with Buhler. This includes opportunities to co-develop a Proof of Concept (POC) with Buhler at one of their Application and Training Centers, gain access to relevant process know-how and business expertise, and build on Buhler's global network of customers and innovation partners. The overall support from Buhler to Indian start-ups through this sprint sums up to INR 20 Lakhs.

Garima Chhabra, Collaborative Innovation Lead at Buhler, expressed her excitement about the challenge, "With Startup Sprint 2024, Buhler presents a unique opportunity for the Indian startup to show case their trailblazing work, collaborate with us and drive transformative changes in the food and feed industry. By combining our expertise with the innovative solutions developed by these startups, we can address the industry challenges and pave the way for a more sustainable future. We eagerly anticipate the groundbreaking ideas that will arise from this challenge and make a lasting impact."

This initiative paves the way for stronger relationships through joint R&D, commercial collaborations, or potential joint ventures. With Startup Sprint 2024, Buhler Group aims to nurture next-level innovations in the food and feed industry by empowering Indian startups enter win-win partnerships.

