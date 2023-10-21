buildAhome Delivers 45+ homes in just 2 months

ThePRTree

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21: buildAhome, a pioneering bootstrapped startup, has emerged as a beacon of innovation, excellence and has become a leading name in the construction industry. The company is thrilled to share a significant achievement, having successfully delivered over 45 homes in the last two months, across Bengaluru, Mysore and Chennai. This remarkable feat underscores the company's commitment to delivering quality homes on time, exceeding customer expectations, and contributing to the communities it serves.

Since its inception, in 2016, buildAhome has dedicated itself to revolutionizing the home construction process. buildAhome has successfully advanced more than 850+ projects in 18 cities across the south of India, constructing an impressive 1.5 million sqft of homes.

Additionally, the company also recently received the prestigious Indian Green Building Council's Platinum certification for the highest standards in green home construction. These recent accomplishments highlights the organization's ability to streamline operations, collaborate effectively with clients, and demonstrate exceptional project management skills, and is also attributed to several key factors, including:

Customer-Centric Approach and Cutting-Edge Technology: buildAhome works closely with clients on a day-to-day basis to understand their needs and preferences, customizing each project accordingly. The company employs state-of-the-art construction technology, enhancing precision and minimizing delays. They also provide tech-enabled solutions to their customers from its app available on playstore called 'buildAhome' where new home builders can see step-by-step process of their construction, costs and daily updates of tasks completed in line with delivery dates.

Highly Skilled Workforce: The company's experienced workforce is known for their dedication and craftsmanship, ensuring top-quality homes. The company reduces time by eliminating external vendors and eliminates sub-contractors to improve the efficiency for timely deliveries, ensuring that the complete project ownership is with buildAhome.

Efficient Supply Chain and sustainable practices: Streamlined supply chain management ensures that materials are readily available, reducing construction time. With years of data collection, buildAhome has been able to effectively work on pricing of raw materials like steel and cement to reduce price surging during the construction process for their clients.

buildAhome is not only focused on building homes but also on building communities. This milestone represents a significant contribution to local communities, addressing housing needs and supporting economic growth.

buildAhome's CEO, Abhijith R Priyan, expressed his enthusiasm about this impressive milestone. "We are absolutely thrilled with this achievement, as it reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Completing 45+ home deliveries in just two months showcases our unwavering commitment to our customers and our mission to provide quality homes. It's a testament to our team's resilience, adaptability, and ability to consistently deliver excellence. More than that it is the joy that we share with so many families to have fulfilled their dreams."

This accomplishment sets the stage for buildAhome's continued growth and impact in the home construction industry. As the company looks forward to the future, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in home construction and ensuring that even more families have a place to call home.

For more information about buildAhome and its achievements, please visit www.buildahome.com.

