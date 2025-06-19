Builder Samir Bhojwani's Bandra Office Tower Purchased by AU Small Finance Bank for Corporate Office

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: In a city where Grade-A commercial properties are increasingly hard to come by, AU Small Finance Bank has purchased a standalone office tower, 'Vishwas' located just off the Western Express Highway in Bandra East. The transaction, pegged at a reported ₹371 crore is a strong vote of confidence in Mumbai's commercial real estate sector.

The Tower 'Vishwas' stands out not only for its strategic location near the financial nucleus of BKC but also for its premium-grade design and infrastructure. Builder Samir Bhojwani is well known for his prime residential properties located across the city in Bandra, South Mumbai and Juhu.

With BKC now firmly established as Mumbai's financial hub, the scarcity of ready-to-move-in, high-spec inventory has made assets like Vishwas increasingly rare. The tower will now serve as the new Corporate Headquarters for AU Bank, placing the institution at the heart of the city's financial pulse.

Spanning 11 levels with two basements and 98 car parkings,, the tower provides more than 74,000 sq. ft. of Grade-A office space. A grand double-height entrance lobby, premium finish, and architecture designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor further elevate its stature. Its proximity to Vidyanagari Metro Station, The Grand Hyatt, Asian Heart Hospital, and top-tier schools such as Ascend International makes it an address that merges connectivity with corporate convenience.

What also makes the deal noteworthy is the shift in the nature of Mumbai's real estate transactions, moving from leased offices to outright commercial purchases by financial institutions. For builder Samir Bhojwani this transaction cements his position among the select few developers who deliver Grade-A commercial real estate projects in the city.

Further, this property deal sets a benchmark for capital values in the Bandra-BKC belt and highlights a growing appetite for quality, long-term commercial assets in India's most dynamic business city.

