Building a Brighter Future: The Basics Project Foundation's Collaborative Drives for Change

New Delhi [India], November 29: In the ongoing landscape of economic disparity, The Basics Project Foundation, is steadily emerging as a beacon of hope. A grassroots initiative led by women, this foundation emerges as a transformative force devoted to nurturing communities by addressing their fundamental needs with a vision of resilience and compassion.

The founders, Manya Agrawal and Chirashree Manik, witnessed the debilitating impact of the pandemic on the disadvantaged communities residing in the slums of Delhi, which compelled them to join hands in an endeavour committed to bridging gaps and uplifting under-resourced communities.

This foundation perceives relief aid as a catalyst to restore lost opportunities. Leveraging crowdfunding and collaborations, they orchestrate distribution drives across Delhi-NCR, fostering community engagement to support their mission.

"Our mission is simple yet profound: to uplift communities not just by alleviating immediate needs but also by building sustainable pathways for empowerment. Our collaborative drives aim to provide relief aid and, more importantly, to inspire communities to build a brighter future together," says Manya Agrawal, a computer science engineer working as a data scientist.

"Empowerment comes through collective action; we recognise that to empower individuals, we must address their fundamental needsnutrition, sanitary health, mental health, and menstrual health," shares Chirashree Manik, a postgraduate student studying clinical mental health counselling.

Since its inception in 2021, the team has undertaken 10+ targeted campaigns, 300+ awareness and resource drives, and cumulatively impacted 2,00,000+ lives. The volunteer-driven non-profit has distributed over 22 metric tonnes of food and approximately 10,000 sanitary napkins to multiple communities across Delhi-NCR. This year, amid the Yamuna River's overflow, the team tirelessly supported affected families. They provided ration supplies, relief kits, cooked meals, and distributed sanitary napkins, aiding roughly 500 people during this challenging time.

"Cultivating a strong sense of community and fostering authentic relationships lies at the very heart of our mission," assert Agrawal & Manik. Their team celebrates birthdays, festivals, and conducts various activities such as painting workshops, visit to museums, self defence workshops for the children to ensure the same.

Recently, their team provided a wheelchair to Shahbuddin Ji, who had suffered a paralytic attack and lost mobility in his hands and legs. The foundation focuses a lot on giving, but they also received something from Shahbuddin Ji: a realisation that their efforts are important, impactful, and life changing. His reaction strengthened their resolve to do better and touch as many lives as they could.

The prospect of empowering under-resourced women through employment opportunities remains a prominent goal on their ever-expanding roadmap. The story of The Basics Project Foundation is one of empathy and resilience. Their mission, "undertaking initiatives for the under-resourced," is a heartbeat that resonates with kindness, empowerment, and an unwavering dedication to uplift lives, one need at a time.

