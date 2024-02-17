Building a Community - The Success of RE/MAX Prarambh

SRV Media

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 17: RE/MAX India had successfully concluded the grand "RE/MAX PRARAMBH" event, held in Goa from 9th to 11th February, drawing over 200 participants from more than 4 continents. This significant gathering underscored the brand's vast influence and signaled a fresh era in the Indian real estate franchise industry. Keynotes from Jan Repa (RE/MAX LLC, USA), Pedro Viriato (RE/MAX Brazil), Ishaque Ahmed Siddiqui (RE/MAX Saudi Arabia), Anchal Saxena Chairman (RE/MAX India) and Aditya Agarwal CEO & Co-owner (RE/MAX India) enriched the event with global insights. Support from title sponsor Stylework and co-sponsor Yugen Infra further elevated the experience.

The event kicked off on 9th February with a warm-up party that fostered networking among guests, sponsors, and the RE/MAX India team, setting a high note for the days to follow. The grand event on 10th February featured a lamp-lighting ceremony by Aditya Agarwal, Jan Repa, and Pedro Viriato. Followed by inspiring talks from global RE/MAX leaders, emphasizing the brand's values, success stories, and the unique RE/MAX advantages offered to its partners.

Talking to the Press Aditya (CEO & Co-owner, RE/MAX India) said - "It feels great to meet the RE/MAX India network. The event is going great and I want to thank everyone who came to attend Prarambh for creating amazing memories and sharing knowledge."

Anchal Saxena also highlighted the goals while talking to the media - RE/MAX India is the future market leader for real estate sales networks in India. As the company's Chairman, I foresee robust growth over the next 5 years and we will achieve our target of having more than 1,000 active BOs and more than 10,000 active agents in these 5 years. India has the numbers and we will strive to achieve our target number of more than 1,00,000 agents within 10 years. No one sells more real estate than RE/MAX.

Jan Repa highlighted RE/MAX's brand value and its appeal for real estate entrepreneurs, covering its history, unique benefits for partners, global networking, and transformative experiences.

While talking to the Press Jan Repa said - The event and the experience of sharing the knowledge and communicating with everyone was amazing. I want to thank everyone who was part of this event. It was lovely meeting the RE/MAX partners from India. The future of RE/MAX is bright in India.

The presence of Stylework's Sparsh Khandelwal and Mukul Ronak Das brought an additional layer of enthusiasm, highlighting the synergy between co-working spaces and real estate ventures. Their session outlined how Stylework's platform and collaboration with RE/MAX India could unlock new business avenues and enhance client satisfaction within the commercial real estate landscape.

While talking to the Press Sparsh Shared - Witnessing the dynamic collaboration at Prarambh 2024 was exhilarating. Connecting with RE/MAX's global network and India's leading real estate professionals has opened doors to exciting possibilities of commercial real estate for both Stylework and RE/MAX India."

Following the Stylework session and a tea break, Pedro Viriato from RE/MAX Brazil delivered a vibrant session that was thoroughly enjoyed. He discussed his personal experiences with RE/MAX, highlighting his COVID-19 recovery and contributions to the brand in Brazil. He drew parallels between the Brazilian and Indian markets, inspiring the RE/MAX India team with his success.

While talking to the press Pedro shared that - This is my first time in India and I want to thank Anchal and Aditya for inviting me. The experience I have had in India and Prarambh is amazing. I loved connecting with people here and sharing knowledge. The biggest thing I observed is that the market in India is a lot similar to what we have in Brazil. So the future in India is bright, and I hope to see you all soon.

Following Pedro's engaging session, Yugen Infra, co-sponsor of RE/MAX Prarambh, took the spotlight with Ajai Raj Singh Chauhan presenting their latest project in North Goa. He detailed the project's potential for investors and benefits for RE/MAX Partners, including the roadmap, floor plans, and the investment appeal of North Goa. Ajai's informative session concluded with a Q&A, offering valuable insights to participants.

While talking to the Press Pankaj Khatreja ( Yugen Infra) said that - Prarambh is a revolution that is going to bring new milestones in the Indian Real Estate Market. The collaboration of Yugen Infra & RE/MAX partners are already making a buzz in the Goan market, attracting investment from all across India as well as from NRIs across the globe.

There was great energy in the event and Aditya is building an amazing community of real estate experts, business partners, marketers, and technology experts.

The RE/MAX INDIA segment featured Nishant Tomar, the Chief Marketing Officer. He shared insights on marketing strategies from his college days to his current role, emphasizing the importance of marketing psychology, audience targeting, geography, culture, and language in ad creation. Nishant highlighted how RE/MAX INDIA's marketing outperforms typical agency efforts through research and comparison, critiquing common agency mistakes in real estate marketing. He showcased his achievements with compelling statistics and advised crafting more effective ads, illustrating with examples. Nishant's leadership goal is to foster a team environment conducive to experimentation, research, and growth.

The event concluded with an impactful presentation by Aditya Agarwal (CEO & Co-owner, RE/MAX India), who began with a Mahabharata analogy to underscore the value of branding and, specifically RE/MAX's significance. He highlighted RE/MAX's global impact and its benefits for Indian real estate entrepreneurs, shared upcoming events across India, and outlined RE/MAX India's future strategies for partner advantages. But the highlight of RE/MAX Prarambh was the vision of Aditya Agarwal for 2026. His vision boosted the room with great enthusiasm and infused a fresh sense of optimism and readiness in our partners to embark on a new phase of RE/MAX in India.

Aditya said to the media that The sense of community that RE/MAX Prarambh has created will be remembered forever. I want to thank my RE/MAX partners, and speakers, who came to this event and made it more exciting. A big shoutout to our sponsors StyleWork and Yugen Infra for their support in making Prarambh a great success. Lastly, I want to give a special thanks to the RE/MAX India team, who worked day and night to make it a successful event.

Following the conclusion of the sessions, the partners participated in a pinning ceremony, receiving RE/MAX pins and certificates, marking the launch as a tremendous success. The three-day event wrapped up on the 11th with a farewell party for all partners, who departed on a joyful note, united by the promise of embarking on a new journey together.

