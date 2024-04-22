Building Blocks Group: A Testament to Excellence and Empowerment

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 22: Building Blocks Group (BBG), a pioneering name in the real estate industry, proudly announces its triumphant win as the Best Realty Brand of 2024, as adjudged by ET NOW. This prestigious recognition marks the third consecutive year that BBG has secured the top spot, solidifying its position as a leader in the real estate market.

BBG's journey to the top is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a relentless dedication to delivering quality projects and unparalleled customer service, BBG has consistently set new benchmarks in the real estate sector, earning the trust and admiration of both clients and industry experts alike.

At the heart of BBG's success is a dream - a common Indian's dream of owning a piece of land. Working across the Indian subcontinent, BBG, a company made of Indians, by the Indians, and working for the Indians, has been fulfilling this dream by driving opportunities in the area of real estate.

BBG's success story is built on a foundation of integrity, transparency, and innovation. A group of seasoned professionals with a collective experience of over three decades lead Building Blocks Group with core values of Promise of Delivery, Transparency, Large-Scale Development, Integrity, Growth, and Excellence to deliver 'The Land of Prosperity' to its customers.

Mallikarun Reddy, CMD of Building Blocks Group, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honoured to be recognized as the Best Realty Brand by ET NOW for the third consecutive year. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. At BBG, we remain committed to revolutionizing the real estate landscape by delivering exceptional value and unmatched quality to our customers."

BBG's vision extends beyond real estate. The company is deeply committed to fostering a relevant, radiant future for every girl child. BBG aims to create ineradicable impressions on the lives of 2 million girls by 2040. Complying with the worldview of M K Gandhi, that business should exist as part of a healthy community in order to serve that community, BBG relentlessly endeavours to offer their innumerable customers apt opportunities to create safe, secure and longstanding savings by possessing a plot of land, and hence, generate a true, long-term wealth for their families.

As BBG celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and exceed the expectations of its valued customers. With a vision for the future that is as ambitious as it is inspiring, BBG continues to lead the way towards a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow.

For more information about Building Blocks Group and its award-winning projects, visit www.bbgindia.com.

