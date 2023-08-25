Building Dreams, Delivering Trust: Lotus Group Paving the Way for Affordable Housing

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 25: Lotus Group (Formally known as Lotus Dream Projects and Developers OPC Pvt Ltd.), a prominent name in the real estate industry, has been relentlessly working towards providing affordable housing solutions to the masses. Since its inception in 2012, the company has come a long way and officially got registered with the Registrar of Companies on 19th March 2015. With a vision of commitment to land for the homeless, Lotus Group has set its sights on making the dream of owning a home a reality for all, including those from the lower economic class.

Delivering More Than Dreams

Over the years, Lotus Group has made remarkable strides in its mission to provide land to customers, delivering over 2 lac square meters of land to countless families. This achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to transforming aspirations into reality.

Understanding the challenges buyers face from the economically weaker sections (EWS), Lotus Group has established a convenient payment plan. The company offers an interest-free instalment plan spanning 24 to 30 months, empowering buyers to make payments at their convenience. This thoughtful approach ensures that even those from the labour class can fulfil their dreams of owning their own homes.

Standing Strong Together during the Pandemic

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for individuals and businesses alike. As people grappled with job losses and financial difficulties, Lotus Group took a humane approach. The company extended a helping hand to its clients, providing a cushion of more than 6 months and waiving delay charges on outstanding payments. This exemplified the company's commitment to the welfare of its clients and ensured the timely delivery of their land.

Exceptional Refund Policy

While real estate transactions often involve stringent policies, Lotus Group goes beyond the norm to address the genuine concerns of its customers. In certain cases, the company has refunded the money to clients, displaying an empathetic approach that sets it apart from the competition.

A Testimony of Trust and Transparency

Lotus Group encountered an unforeseen legal hurdle when a lawsuit was filed against the company over the non-registry of a property, despite the payment being made. The situation arose due to the exceptional circumstances brought on by the pandemic, as legal processes faced significant disruptions.

Despite the setback, the team at Lotus Group worked diligently to resolve the matter with utmost transparency and integrity. Serving all necessary proofs to demonstrate the unprecedented circumstances that hindered the property registry, the company persevered in the legal battle. Eventually, justice prevailed, and in a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, it emerged victorious in the case.

With the facts presented and the truth upheld, the money was rightfully returned to the payee, showcasing Lotus Group’s unwavering commitment to ethical practices and customer-centric values.

Paving the Way for a Bright Future

Looking ahead, Lotus Group remains steadfast in its vision of offering low-budget plots in the high-cost zone of Gurgaon, thereby making homeownership accessible to those who might otherwise find it beyond their means.

Lotus Group has emerged as a beacon of hope in the real estate sector, establishing goodwill by putting people before profits. With its unyielding commitment to affordable housing and customer-centric policies, the company continues to build dreams and deliver trust to all strata of society.

With a customer-centric approach and a vision to offer low-budget plots, Lotus Group is shaping a better tomorrow for those dreaming of owning their own homes.

