Building long-term wealth? Combine SIP investment with a lumpsum for better planning

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: If you are aiming to build wealth in the long term, a consistent and well-planned SIP investment can go a long way. To further enhance your investment plan, you can also do lumpsum investments every time you receive a windfall. Each approach has its benefits, but it is when you combine the two that you achieve your financial goals.

When deciding on a strategy, it will help you to use a lumpsum mutual fund calculator to gauge your investment journey.

Understanding SIP investment

An SIP investment entails you investing a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme of your choice at regular intervals. It's a disciplined way to build wealth gradually without feeling the need to time the market.

Key benefits of SIPs:

- Rupee cost averaging: When markets are high, you buy fewer units; when markets dip, you buy more. This can lower your average cost per unit over time.

- Budget-friendly: You can start with as little as Rs. 500 per month generally, making it accessible for most investors.

- Power of compounding: Returns earned are reinvested, and over the long term, this compounding effect can significantly boost your wealth.

How a lumpsum mutual fund calculator fits in

SIPs are a good starting point in your investment journey, but it always helps to give your portfolio a little boost. This is where lumpsum investments come in. A lumpsum mutual fund calculator lets you understand the potential benefits of investing in lumpsum.

With the help of details like the amount you plan to invest, the expected rate of return and the investment duration, you can estimate the future value of your one-time investment.

By using the calculator, you get a detailed picture of what your lumpsum could grow into, helping you make informed decisions.

SIP or Lumpsum: What is better?

When comparing SIP with lumpsum, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. You should weigh in various factors like your income, your risk appetite, your financial goals, your investment horizon and more. However, by combining both you can achieve an investment plan that is both balanced and flexible.

For example:

- Use SIPs for long-term goals like retirement, where regular investing helps build a habit.

- Use lumpsum investments when you receive extra funds and want to put them to work the suitable away.

Tools like a lumpsum mutual fund calculator can help you plan your strategy better by comparing different scenarios.

Combining SIPs and lumpsum investments for better planning

Let's say you're investing Rs. 5,000 every month through a SIP for 15 years. Simultaneously, you receive a bonus of Rs. 1 lakh that you want to invest. You can use a lumpsum mutual fund calculator to estimate what the one-time investment could be worth after 15 years, assuming a certain rate of return.

This approach helps you capitalise on the power of compounding, potentially accelerate goal achievement and spread out your investments over time.

*Numbers are for illustration purpose only

Why planning tools matter

Investing without a plan can lead to missed goals and unnecessary risks. Whether you prefer SIPs, lumpsum investments, or both, calculators can bring clarity to your approach.

For instance, a lumpsum mutual fund calculator tells you how much your one-time investment might grow over time. Some tools also allow you to compare different mutual fund sip plans to align with your goals.

These calculators remove guesswork and give you a better sense of direction.

Key things to keep in mind

1. Review your goals: Match your investment strategy to your timeline, short-term needs vs long-term goals like retirement or children's education.

2. Stay consistent: SIPs work when you invest regularly, regardless of market conditions.

3. Make your money work: Don't let surplus cash sit idle, use a lumpsum mutual fund calculator to explore how it could grow if invested wisely.

4. Be realistic: Use conservative return estimates in calculators to avoid overestimating potential returns.

5. Monitor and rebalance: Revisit your investments periodically to ensure they're on track.

Conclusion

A mix of SIP investment and lumpsum investing supported by tools like the lumpsum mutual fund calculator can help you plan effectively, stay disciplined, and make informed decisions. Over time, the combination of regular investing and better one-time allocations can help you move closer to your financial goals. However, you must note that the calculators don't give a exact idea, they give estimated idea about investments

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

