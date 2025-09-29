Building Tomorrow's Workforce Today: L&T EduTech's Impact on 165 Organisations and Counting

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29: Every year, India produces one of the world's largest pools of graduates, yet many struggle to find roles that truly match their skills. At the same time, organisations face a challenge - finding the right talent and retaining it, as employees increasingly require ongoing upskilling to stay relevant. Rising attrition rates and the widening gap between classroom learning and industry expectations have made this a defining issue for the nation's growth. At the forefront of addressing these challenges is L&T EduTech, Larsen & Toubro's learning and skilling initiative, which equips both students and professionals with industry-ready skills.

In a candid conversation on L&T EduTech's thought-leadership series, Febin M.F., Head of L&T EduTech, highlighted the urgency of reimagining workforce preparation. "Degrees alone won't secure jobs for students; skills will. Outdated skills won't keep jobs, so you keep learning and upskilling," she emphasised. Drawing from her pioneering journey from L&T's first woman Post Graduate Engineer Trainee in 1994 to leading landmark infrastructure projects Febin is now redefining engineering education at scale, bringing decades of industry expertise into learning programs for both academia and enterprises.

The Larger Vision: From Engineering Legacy to Educational Impact

L&T EduTech was born out of Larsen & Toubro's eight decades of global expertise in engineering, technology and innovation. By leveraging this rich legacy, the platform integrates real-world case studies, virtual labs, hands-on projects, immersive experiences and industry-led expert masterclasses into learning, upskilling and reskilling for both students and professionals. The goal is clear to create a future-ready workforce across emerging domains, including electric vehicles, AI, digital construction, semiconductors and smart manufacturing.

Under Febin's stewardship, L&T EduTech has already built a formidable presence in just four years. With over 2,000 programs, 125 institutional partners, 40 enterprise partners and over 4,00,000 learners impacted globally, the initiative has been recognised with the Emerging EdTech Start-Up Award at the Times Business Awards in 2022 and the EduTech Leadership Award at the 14th World Education Congress 2025.

Challenging Misconceptions in Academia

One of the recurring challenges, Febin points out, is the way industry collaboration is often misunderstood. Many institutions view it as a one-time activity an MoU signing, a guest lecture or an add-on certification. "True collaboration is about co-creating curriculum, tracking outcomes and preparing students for lifelong careers, not just placements," she said. Her message to college leaders is unequivocal: industry readiness is no longer optional. Institutions that adapt now will shape the leaders of tomorrow.

Why Skilling Matters for Enterprises

For enterprises, the stakes are equally high. As sectors like construction, manufacturing and mobility face disruption from digital twins, automation, IoT and electric vehicles, the need for upskilling and reskilling has never been greater. "It's not optional it's survival," Febin stated. "Upskilling is not just about productivity or safety it's about survival," she said. "It helps organisations retain their best talent by preparing people for new roles, rather than replacing them."

L&T EduTech: Where Industry Meets Education

Today, L&T EduTech offers a robust suite of solutions spanning Integrated Degree Programs, Assessments, Enterprise Upskilling and 80+ cutting-edge Certification Programs across various domains. With international pilots completed at Oman's Sohar University and Ministry of Defence, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA, the initiative is expanding its global footprint while staying anchored to its core mission to build a workforce that is skilled, adaptable and ready for the future.

In her closing message to academic leaders, Febin underscored the urgency of action: "The future belongs to those who are ready for it and that readiness starts now."

As industries transform and learners seek meaningful careers, L&T EduTech is poised to be the bridge that connects knowledge with application, ambition with opportunity and education with employability.

