Built for the Long Run: How Aguante Activewear Is Changing India's Running Game

New Delhi [India], July 15: In a market flooded with style-first activewear, Aguante, India's own homegrown performance wear brand, is carving a niche by going back to the basics: gear that works.

Running Isn't a Trend, It's a Movement

Across India, from city parks in Mumbai to sunrise trails in Pune, running has evolved from a fitness trend into a growing subculture. According to Strava's 2023 Year in Sport report, India saw a 59% year-on-year increase in running club activity, one of the highest globally. Add to that India's top-three position in the Comrades Ultra Marathon participation rankings and over 50,000 runners showing up at the Mumbai Marathon each year, and it's clear: running is no longer niche.

But as more Indians lace up their shoes, many still settle for activewear that's either overpriced, poorly fitted, or simply not made for India's sweat-heavy climate.

A Brand Born from the Struggles of a Runner

Enter Aguante, a performance wear brand founded in 2018 by Manoj Thakur, a seasoned retail professional and long-distance runner. It began with the realisation that most high-performance running gear on the market wasn't designed for Indian conditions or runners.

"I was logging kilometres in Pune's heat and humidity, and I realised my gear was holding me back," says Manoj. "It wasn't wicking sweat, the fit was off, and the seams chafed mid-run. I wasn't alone, every runner I knew had similar frustrations."

With his 20+ years of experience in apparel through his other venture, BodyBasics, Manoj set out to build something purpose-driven: gear that performs under pressure, not just under studio lights.

By Runners, for Runners

Aguante's mantra is simple: solve the small problems that make a big difference on the road. This isn't gym wear repackaged for runners. It's athlete-engineered apparel, developed through feedback loops with everyday and semi-professional runners, tested during real training cycles.

From split shorts with gel pockets to lightweight race-day singlets and half tights designed for long-distance comfort, Aguante listens, builds, refines, and tests again and again. Every detail is obsessed over, from moisture-wicking fabric and anti-chafe seams to perforation zones for breathability and reflective detailing for visibility.

"This wasn't about looking good in an Instagram postit was about creating gear that helps you train better," Manoj says.

The Rise of Homegrown Performance Wear

According to Research and Markets, the Indian sports apparel market was valued at USD 673.34 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2%. And performance wear, especially D2C brands with athlete-led insights are leading that charge.

While global brands may dominate footwear, India's homegrown apparel innovators are carving space through quality, community, and cultural fit. Aguante is part of this shift, quietly but steadily.

Though its core remains in the running community, Aguante's gear is also popular among gym-goers, yoga practitioners, and endurance athletes who share the same pain points with mainstream brands.

No Endorsements. Just Community.

In a landscape flooded with celebrity endorsements, Aguante is building something rarer: organic credibility. The brand has grown without big-bang campaigns or flashy ambassadors, instead focusing on grassroots, D2C-first approach.

You'll find no billboards here, just finish-line photos of real runners wearing Aguante gear in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. You'll see product reviews that speak not of style, but of how the gear helped someone shave time off their half-marathon PR.

Looking Ahead: Performance, Sustainability & Community

As Aguante scales, the brand isn't racing to diversify. There are no plans (yet) for shoes or accessories. Instead, it's doubling down on core categories: running, fitness, and technical performance apparel.

Sustainability is a key part of this roadmap. Aguante has committed to transitioning to 100% recycled fabrics by 2030, and all products are ethically manufactured in-house to maintain control over quality and labour practices.

The brand is also investing in deeper community engagement, partnering with running groups and athletes, amplifying real stories through social media, and building a tribe that shares more than a product, it shares a purpose.

Run With Aguante

Whether you're a first-time 10K-er or training for your fifth marathon, your gear should help you go the distance, not hold you back. And with Aguante, that's exactly what you get: apparel that performs when it matters most.

