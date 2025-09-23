Built on Transparency, Not Promises: How PropChk and Saurabh Tyagi are Transforming Homebuying in India

New Delhi [India], September 23: For Indian homebuyers, purchasing a property is often a once-in-a-lifetime transaction, where timely delivery and quality assurance weigh far heavier than glossy brochures or sample flats. While expectations are high, the reality is that assessing construction quality requires technical expertise and tools that most buyers simply don't have access to. Bridging this critical trust gap is what inspired the creation of PropChk, a proptech venture that is reshaping how Indians approach property inspections.

We caught up with Saurabh Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO of PropChk, who shared insights on how his company is leveraging technology to instil confidence in property transactions while creating a more transparent ecosystem for buyers and developers alike.

On reshaping the trust equation in real estate

“Indian buyers often approach developers with caution,” Saurabh explains. “For most, buying a house is life's biggest investment, and timely delivery along with defect-free quality is their prime concern. But the processes and technical knowledge required to properly assess construction are beyond most individuals. That's exactly the gap PropChk is addressing.”

By positioning itself as an independent third party, PropChk ensures that potential buyers receive a clear picture of the construction quality, free from marketing biases or hidden shortcomings. “Our aim is simple—every property we inspect should meet the highest quality benchmarks possible,” he adds.

Integrating AI, automation, and precision tools

Technology plays a central role in PropChk's inspections. “Our engineers carry high-precision tools like laser measurers, thermal cameras, and moisture meters on every site,” says Saurabh. The collected data is then fed into proprietary software built to adhere to industry standards.

What sets PropChk apart, however, is its forward-looking integration of AI and automation. “We're introducing algorithms that can flag common defect patterns, recommend fixes, and generate faster reports. Every inspection is also supported with photographic evidence accessible through our digital dashboard, helping buyers and developers act quickly,” he says. Looking ahead, the company is already exploring machine learning for predictive maintenance and anomaly detection—features that could prevent major risks before they manifest.

On changing buyer behavior and building credibility

With real estate transactions increasingly evolving into trust-driven decisions, PropChk is witnessing a notable shift in buyer mindset. “Today, customers want assurance not just on paperwork but also on the lived reality of their homes,” Saurabh explains.

PropChk's services act as a bridge by delivering independent, evidence-backed quality checks. “Our mission is to ensure defect-free living spaces. Buyers value this transparency while developers gain credibility by embracing our reports. It's a win-win,” he says.

Addressing risks around disputes and delays

Title disputes and regulatory delays remain common landmines in Indian cities. While PropChk doesn't directly manage legalities, it mitigates quality risks in tangible ways. “A flawless property—or what we call a ‘Zero Defect' home—is humanly impossible in manual construction. That's why we categorize defects into Major, Minor, and Cosmetic levels. This framework reduces uncertainty and makes the property handover process more transparent for both sides,” Saurabh explains.

Beyond homes: expansion to new asset classes

With India's commercial real estate and warehousing sectors expanding rapidly, PropChk is preparing to widen its horizons. “Our vision includes scaling both technologically and geographically. We are extending services to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where independent, tech-enabled inspections are equally critical,” Saurabh reveals. While residential remains core, the company is actively building capacity for diverse asset classes.

Shaping the future of trust in real estate

As our conversation draws to a close, Saurabh reiterates his long-term vision. “At the end of the day, PropChk's mission is to redefine home inspections in India. When every stakeholder—buyer, developer, or investor—has transparent insights into property quality, the entire ecosystem benefits. For us, the future is about making every property a safe, smart, and sound investment.”

With PropChk at the helm of this transition, the path toward a more transparent, technology-driven real estate market in India looks not just possible—but inevitable.

