Bulkcorp International Limited Commissions Solar Power Plant as Part of Sustainability Initiative

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 27: Bulkcorp International Limited (NSE – BULKCORP), one of the leading manufacturers of food-grade FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers), announced the successful commissioning of its solar power project, Project Urja, in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The project underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible utilisation of funds raised through its IPO in August 2024.

The ground-mounted solar plant, with an installed capacity of 464 KW, has been set up at New Survey No. 361, Moje Jasanvada, Taluka Bhabhar, District Banaskantha. Designed for captive consumption, the plant will generate clean and renewable energy for the company's operations, including its newly commissioned manufacturing unit. With an estimated operational life of 25 years, the project will significantly reduce reliance on conventional power sources such as coal, thermal, and hydro energy.

The company has invested ₹218 lakh from its IPO proceeds towards the development of this project. The facility operates on a net metering system, enabling the company to offset its electricity consumption and contribute surplus power back to the grid.

The completion of the solar plant marks a key milestone in the company's sustainability journey, strengthening operational resilience and cost efficiency while supporting India's renewable energy goals. At the same time, it enhances the company's global competitiveness by lowering energy costs and aligning with international ESG standards, positioning the company to expand exports across Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East through high-volume, compliance-driven partnerships.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Punit Gopala, Managing Director and CEO of Bulkcorp International Limited, said, “The commissioning of Project Urja is a defining moment in the company's sustainability journey. By investing in renewable energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint and strengthening cost efficiency, but also aligning with India's clean energy mission and international ESG benchmarks. This milestone enhances our global competitiveness and positions the company to serve high-volume, compliance-driven customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East with greater confidence.”

