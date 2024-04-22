Bullish momentum: Sensex-Nifty surge as stock indices close in green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Stock indices ended the trading session on a positive note on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing in the green. The BSE Sensex surged by 560.29 points, closing at 73,648.62, while the Nifty rose by 189.40 points, closing at 22,336.40.

The NSE Nifty closed up by 1.01 per cent, while the Sensex concluded with 0.77 per cent increase.

Notable gainers in the Nifty 50 included BPCL, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Auto, while NTPC, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Auto were among the top laggards.

All sectoral indices exhibited gains, with the PSU Bank index leading with a 2.96 per cent rise, followed by the Consumer Durables index at 2.36 per cent.

Additionally, the Pharma index surged by 1.19 per cent, while the Healthcare index increased by 0.97 per cent. Auto and FMCG indices rose by 0.87 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively.

The Bank and Financial services indices saw gains of 0.69 per cent and 0.71 per cent, while the IT and Oil & Gas indices each climbed by 0.41 per cent.

In global markets, European stocks advanced by about 0.2 per cent, recuperating from the previous week's decline amid subdued tensions in the Middle East. S&P 500 futures also saw a rise of about 0.4 per cent following a challenging week for the US gauge.

Investor sentiment shifted towards corporate earnings reports, with over half of the "Magnificent Seven" tech megacaps set to unveil their results.

Market participants are closely monitoring US economic data releases later in the week, expected to provide insights into growth and inflation trends, thereby influencing future Federal Reserve policy decisions.

Additionally, the Fed's semiannual Financial Stability Report highlights concerns over higher-than-expected interest rates and persistent inflation as key threats to financial stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor