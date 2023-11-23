Bullish start for stock markets: Sensex and Nifty surge at opening bell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 : The stock market kicked off the trading day on a positive note, invertors watching for an upward trend throughout the session.

At the opening bell, the Sensex showed a gain of 151.15 points, reaching 66,177.19, while the Nifty started 46.20 points up at 19,857.95.

Among the nifty companies, 41 were advances and 9 were declines. Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, and Tata Consumer Products took the lead as top gainers. Conversely, Cipla, Dr Reddy, Ultra Cement, Hindalco, and ONGC faced initial losses.

Investors are closely monitoring the Nifty's crucial level, with key factors such as a 4 per cent drop in WTI Oil prices and the steady climb of Wall Street influencing market sentiments. Technical analysis suggests a potential positive trend if the Nifty closes above the critical 19,889 level.

Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director, Profit Idea, said, "The Nifty is hovering around a crucial level, Two main factors contributing to this are a 4 per cent drop in WTI Oil prices to USD 74.50/barrel due to a delayed OPEC+ meeting and Wall Street's steady climb despite cautious FOMC minutes. From a technical standpoint, if the Nifty closes above the critical 19,889 level, it could lead to a positive trend for the Indian stock market and global markets. Any potential declines in the Nifty to 19,681 are expected to find solid support. Options data indicates a probable Nifty trading range of 19,300-19,800".

Aggarwal added, "Investors are showing strong interest in the five initial public offerings (IPOs) currently in the market. Most of these IPOs have received more bids than the available shares, with total bids reaching nearly Rs 25,000 crore. These five IPOs aim to raise a combined Rs 7,377 crore, making it the busiest week for IPOs in the calendar year 2023".

Amidst the market activity, attention is drawn to the five ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs) garnering significant investor interest. The total bids for these IPOs have nearly touched Rs 25,000 crore, marking a busy week for IPOs in 2023.

The offerings aim to raise a combined Rs 7,377 crore.

Aggarwal said, "Fed decision to pause interest rates in 2024 has created stability in US Markets. But Volatility is expected to continue. It will be important to note how going ahead debt can be managed by the US. Expect India to outperform global markets. We expect a lot of inflows coming in Indian Markets. SIPs have been on the rise every month and a lot of money is available with fund managers to park if a dip comes. Investors should utilise this opportunity for the medium term to accumulate quality mid and small-cap stocks. We expect IT, Banking, Pharma, FMCG, Petrochemicals, Metals sector to do good".

Despite the recent stability created by the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rates in 2024, market volatility is expected to persist.

The focus remains on how the US manages its debt. In this scenario, India is anticipated to outperform global markets, attracting substantial inflows. Investors are advised to leverage this opportunity for medium-term investments in quality mid and small-cap stocks, with sectors like IT, Banking, Pharma, FMCG, Petrochemicals, and Metals expected to perform well.

The Indian stock market kicked off the trading day on a positive note, witnessing an upward trend throughout the session. At the opening bell, the Sensex showed a gain of 151.15 points, reaching 66,177.19, while the Nifty started 46.20 points up at 19,857.95.

Among the Nifty companies, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, and Tata Consumer Products took the lead as top gainers. Conversely, Cipla, Dr. Reddy, Ultra Cement, Hindalco, and ONGC faced initial losses.

Investors are closely monitoring the Nifty's crucial level, with key factors such as a 4 per cent drop in WTI Oil prices and the steady climb of Wall Street influencing market sentiments. Technical analysis suggests a potential positive trend if the Nifty closes above the critical 19,889 level.

Amidst the market activity, attention is drawn to the five ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs) garnering significant investor interest.

The total bids for these IPOs have nearly touched Rs 25,000 crore, marking a busy week for IPOs in 2023. The offerings aim to raise a combined Rs 7,377 crore.

Despite the recent stability created by the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rates in 2024, market volatility is expected to persist.

The focus remains on how the US manages its debt. In this scenario, India is anticipated to outperform global markets, attracting substantial inflows.

Investors are advised to leverage this opportunity for medium-term investments in quality mid and small-cap stocks, with sectors like IT, Banking, Pharma, FMCG, Petrochemicals, and Metals expected to perform well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor