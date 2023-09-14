Bunny Corset Continues to Bring International Styles in India; Unveils its New Collection

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 14: Bunny Corset, the forefront name in exquisite corsets, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection, embracing the global trend of fusion of leather and brocade elements. The collection features a robust range of meticulously crafted corsets and corset belts catering to the Indian market exclusively available on the brand website.

The brand is strengthening its product portfolio by adding stunning 50+ versatile statement pieces that are truly a blend of elegance and modern functionality. This captivating assortment showcases a diverse range of styles, each exuding sensuality, and confidence, beautifully accentuating one's curves and enhancing the silhouette. The corsets' designs are intricate, featuring boning, lace-up backs to provide both support and a customizable fit for maximum comfort. Whether dressing up for a special occasion or seeking to add a touch of allure to everyday attire, these corsets and belts embody both style and sophistication. The newly launched belts exude vintage charm and serve as a versatile accessory, seamlessly pairing with any outfit. These opulent belts elevate one's style to new heights, boasting a corset-inspired design that cinches the waist and creates a flattering hourglass silhouette. Crafted with precision, the adjustable lace-up closure guarantees a perfect fit, effortlessly enhancing any ensemble. From casual to formal, these timeless belts and corsets embody both grace and versatility, catering to the fashion desires of every individual.

With this exciting addition, Bunny Corset reinforces its commitment to empowering fashion-forward individuals with exquisite, high-quality fashion choices that embrace individuality and grace. Embodying the global frenzy for leather and brocade, Bunny Corset is seamlessly making this accessible to Indian consumers.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our new collection, which embodies the essence of global fashion trends. At Bunny Corset, we believe that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and with every new collection, we aim to truly empower individuals to embrace their unique style with confidence. We have meticulously curated a versatile range of statement pieces that blend elegance with modern functionality, ensuring that every wearer feels exquisite and empowered. As we introduce this captivating collection, we remain committed to crafting designs and styles that resonate deeply with our Indian consumers, and further elevate their style journey,” said Suman Bharti, Founder of Bunny Corset.

Globally, the corset has been making a comeback in the fashion world, thanks to celebrities like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa who have been wearing it as a statement piece. Simultaneously, the Indian fashion industry has witnessed the same trend, fueled by the influence of popular OTT shows like ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Witcher.’ Now, Bollywood celebrities are embracing the allure of corsets, effortlessly infusing this timeless fashion into their promotional events and appearances, setting a new standard for sophistication and elegance. Additionally, as the fashion industry becomes increasingly interconnected on a global scale, Bunny Corset recognizes the importance of catering to diverse tastes and preferences. India, with its rich cultural heritage and a growing fashion-conscious population, is primed to embrace and experiment with global trends. Bunny Corset is determined to catalyze this transformative process.

Bunny Corset's new Collection is now available for purchase on their official website, www.bunnycorset.in. With a wide range of sizes and styles to choose from, customers can effortlessly find the perfect corset to suit their individual taste and body type.

Bunny Corset is a luxury women's apparel label that specializes in creating high-end corsets that are both functional and fashionable. The label was founded by Suman Bharti, a highly respected fashion designer and entrepreneur with over 22 years of experience in the industry.

Today, Bunny Corset is regarded as the best internet retailer and designer of high-end, custom corsets in the world. The company has a large selection of corset styles available, ranging from traditional Victorian-inspired pieces to more contemporary and edgy pieces. Bunny's designs are known for their exceptional quality and beauty, and the company has amassed a devoted following of customers around the globe.

