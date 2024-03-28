Bunny Corset High-end Corset Brand Expands its Online Presence through Myntra

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 28: Bunny Corset, a premium women's apparel label that specializes in creating high-end corsets that are both functional and fashionable proudly announces its expansion into one of the leading e-commerce platforms, Myntra. This strategic move aims to make Bunny Corset's product line more accessible to consumers who are looking for more fashionable options.

By joining forces with Myntra, Bunny Corset aims to further solidify its position as a go-to destination for premium corsetry and fashion apparel. Now, fashion enthusiasts across India can explore Bunny Corset's exquisite collection, from classic designs to fusion elements.

"We are thrilled to bring Bunny Corset's cutting-edge designs to Myntra's fashion-forward customers. Myntra, being a platform for all fashion choices, is the perfect avenue for us to showcase our creations. Our goal has always been to empower women to look and feel their confident best through well-designed, silhouette-flattering garments. Through this partnership we will be able to reach a wider audience furthering our commitment to celebrating individuality and style." said Suman Bharti, Founder, Bunny Corset.

With a wide range of sizes and styles to choose from, patrons can effortlessly find the perfect corset to suit their tastes and body types. The diverse range includes under-bust corsets, over-bust corset, corset belts, and more, each piece embodies the brand's dedication to creativity, elegance, and individuality.

Bunny Corset is a luxury women's apparel label that specializes in creating high-end corsets that are both functional and fashionable. The label was founded by Suman Bharti, a highly respected fashion designer and entrepreneur with over 22 years of experience in the industry.

Today, Bunny Corset is regarded as the best internet retailer and designer of high-end, custom corsets in the world. The company has a large selection of corset styles available, ranging from traditional Victorian-inspired pieces to more contemporary and edgy pieces. Bunny's designs are known for their exceptional quality and beauty, and the company has amassed a devoted following of customers around the globe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor