Bureau Veritas Group, CEO Visits South Asia Region - Mumbai, India

New Delhi [India], January 1: Bureau Veritas (BV), a leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification, proudly announces the successful visit of its CEO, Hinda GHARBI, to India. This strategic visit marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to global presence and fostering partnerships in emerging markets & meeting clients.

The visit also comprised a town hall with BV South Asia employees, networking events, and engagements with NGO's, emphasizing BV's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

With a rich history dating back to 1828, Bureau Veritas has evolved into a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, ensuring compliance, sustainability, and reliability.

Bureau Veritas operates in 140 countries, serving 400,000 clients and employing 82,000 professionals. The company's services cover wide range of sectors, including Infrastructure, Energy, Consumer Products, Commodities, Automotive, and Aerospace. Bureau Veritas offers comprehensive solutions in quality management, risk analysis, regulatory compliance, and sustainability assurance.

Bureau Veritas, South Asia Region (SAR*) having 7,300+ Employees, 70+ Offices and Labs, 100+ Accreditations and Engagements in India, offers a broad portfolio of services throughout the region through highly skilled, experienced, and dedicated employees.

* South Asia Region (SAR) consists of India (SAR HO), Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan.

