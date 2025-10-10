Business Elite Awards 2025 Recognizing Outstanding Individuals and Enterprises

New Delhi [India], October 9: Business Outline Magazine proudly presents Business Elite Awards 2025, a celebration of outstanding Individuals and Enterprises who are shaping the future of business. This recognition goes beyond success—it highlights innovation, leadership, and impactful contributions to industry and society overall. Through our strong media presence and storytelling expertise, we ensure every honouree's journey is showcased with credibility and prestige. The award not only honours excellence but also provides a platform for greater visibility, brand positioning, and industry influence.

At Business Outline, our mission goes beyond reporting news — we spotlight the visionaries, innovators, and changemakers who are driving the future across industries. We empower leaders and enterprises to stand out in today's competitive landscape. From emerging startups to established enterprises, we provide a global platform that celebrates leadership, ingenuity, and impact. We are into collaboration with Business Connect, Entrepreneur Outlook & Corporate Connect.

Divy Cars Private Limited

Pushpa Bhardwaj (Director)

Naresh Bhardwaj (Director)

Impact Recognition: Excellence in Corporate Employee Transportation 2025

A leading transport company in NCR, Divy Cars Private Limited, is known for its top-notch corporate employee transportation services with a fleet of 250 vehicles. The company came into existence in the year 2001, and since then, it has established itself in transportation services. Divy Cars aims to support organisations in managing logistics involved in their executives’ movement. The company offers personalised services, harnessing the modern communication facilities and trained drivers.

Ratovate Technologies Private Limited

Deependra Singh Bhadouria – CEO & Founder

Impact Recognition: India’s Most Trusted Company To Watch In 2025

Ratovate Technologies Private Limited is a pioneering technology company led by the CEO & Founder, Deependra Singh Bhadouria. Ratovate provides services for AI consulting, integration and development, app modernisation and digital transformation. The company takes pride in creating an intelligent digital ecosystem, empowering businesses to grow in today's technical landscape. With its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a solid reputation for reliability and innovation.

A3T TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

Impact Recognition: Best Company to Work for 2025

Founded in 2019, A3T Technologies is a leading Design, Manufacturing, and Technology company in the automotive electronics segment. The company aims to provide globally proven, OEM-grade solutions. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and years of expertise, A3T focuses on enhancing the Indian automotive industry with safe, efficient, intelligent, and customised solutions, products, and state-of-the-art processes.

Money2me Finance Private Limited

Nayan Kambli -CEO & Founder

Impact Recognition: CEO Of The Year 2025

Money 2 Me Finance Private Limited, an RBI-registered NBFC, is a pioneering gold loan provider known for offering quick, secure, and hassle-free financial solutions. Led by visionary CEO and seasoned professional Nayan Kambli, the company provides secured funding through gold loans, business loans, personal loans, and insurance. Under his guidance, Money 2 Me aspires to create a financial haven for all, built on the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Akarshak Institute of Advanced Farming

Ramesh Gera, Founder & Director

Impact Recognition: Excellence in Sustainable Vertical Farming 2025

Akarshak Institute of Advanced Farming is one of the fastest-growing companies in advanced Soil-less farming techniques. Founded by Ramesh Gera in 2018, the company aims to create awareness and spread the knowledge related to advanced farming techniques and facilitate transformation. With a focus on vertical farming, the company provides training, research, and development opportunities.

WrkTalk DigiSec AI Pvt Ltd

Best Enterprise Data‑Sovereign Communication Platform 2025

WrkTalk DigiSec AI Pvt Ltd is an innovative Product tech firm specialising in enterprise data-sovereign communication platforms. It ensures complete and absolute privacy with its proprietary approach and prevents all external parties or organisations from accessing your corporate communication data. Founded by four experienced entrepreneurs with successful track records, WrkTalk came into existence in the year 2024 and is headquartered in Mumbai.

Preserving India’s Legacy, One Structure at a Time

At Rebuild Technologies Services Private Limited, we believe that restoring heritage is more than just a technical task, it's a cultural responsibility.

With deep expertise in retrofitting, waterproofing, and heritage restoration, we have worked on some of India's most iconic and sensitive structures, blending engineering precision with historical respect.

Among our flagship heritage projects is the structural retrofitting of Eros Cinema in Mumbai, a landmark Art Deco building recognized as a Grade I heritage site.

This monumental structure, built in 1928, required meticulous planning to restore its structural framework without compromising its heritage aesthetics.

Our team executed non-destructive testing (NDT), reinforcement of aging elements, and structural strengthening, all while preserving the fade and ornate architectural detailing.

Providing high elongated and high tensile based UV stable, elastomeric Polyurethane based waterproof coating waterproof system over the existing roof.

We also had the privilege of working at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), one of the most sacred and visited pilgrimage sites in India.

This project demanded retrofitting and conservation in extremely sensitive zones, often under tight religious and spatial constraints.

The work was conducted with utmost discretion and reverence—without disrupting temple rituals or footfall. Due to religious regulations, photography at the site was strictly prohibited, yet the quality and integrity of our work stand as a testament to our disciplined approach.

Additional credentials that support our capability include:

Successful projects for Military Engineering Services (MES) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) .

and . Proven leadership in seismic retrofitting, grouting, carbon wrapping, and structure rehabilitation.

At Rebuild Technologies, we don't just restore structures—we Rebuild Confidence in Structures.

We are ready to contribute to preserving the architectural soul of Indian democracy.

Zensible

Vedha C Bharathi – Co-Founder & CEO

Manjunath PR – Co-Founder & CTO

Most Impactful Mental Health Tech StartUp 2025

Zensible Showcases Groundbreaking Therapist App at TiE Bangalore Health & Wellbeing Summit 2025

Bangalore, India, September 2025: Zensible, an emerging leader in mental health technology, unveiled its newly launched therapist app at the TiE Bangalore Health & Wellbeing Summit 2025. The app, designed to ease the administrative burden of therapists, was met with enthusiastic feedback from mental health professionals who praised its simplicity and powerful features. Attendees were particularly overjoyed to learn that Zensible is being offered free for the first three months, underscoring the company's commitment to empowering therapists and improving client care outcomes.

Tran-Scell Biologics(www.transcellbiologics.com)

Dr Subhadra Dravida, Founder, CEO & Dr Vasanthi Dasari, Chief Scientific Officer

Global Impact – Company In Focus 2025

Transcell Biologics is revolutionising biotechnology by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence and next-generation human stem cell technology into its innovative business model. Unlike traditional pharmaceutical companies, Transcell Biologics prioritises intellectual property as a springboard for comprehensive solutions across the industry. Their flagship product, DART (Digital Animal Replacement Technology), offers ethical, cruelty-free alternatives to animal testing. The company also boasts a unique human biosamples vault, fueling continuous discovery. Guided by principles of scientific rigor, ethical integrity, and sustainability, Transcell Biologics is dedicated to translating groundbreaking research into real-world impacts for the biopharmaceutical sector.

