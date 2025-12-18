Business Elite Awards and Innovation & Impact Awards 2025-26 Recognizing Outstanding Individuals and Enterprises

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: Business Outline Magazine introduces the Business Elite Awards and Innovation & Impact Awards 2025-26, an exclusive recognition platform honouring leaders and organisations that are setting new directions in the business world. This honour celebrates more than milestonesit acknowledges innovations, strategic leadership, and meaningful contributions that create long-term value for industries and communities alike. Supported by our expansive media reach and compelling narrative capabilities, each awardee's story is elevated with distinction, trust, and influence. The recognition serves not only as an honour but as a catalyst for greater visibility, stronger market presence, and enhanced industry authority.

At Business Outline, our mission goes beyond reporting news we spotlight the visionaries, innovators, and changemakers who are driving the future across industries. We amplify voices that are redefining leadership and innovation across sectors, enabling businesses to command attention and credibility in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Whether emerging ventures or established leaders, our platform connects excellence with opportunity on a global stage. We are into collaboration with Business Connect, & Corporate Connect.

Pravaayu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Harsh Baid - Founder & Director

Impact Recognition: Excellence in innovation of Ayurvedic treatment 2025

Pravaayu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneering Ayurvedic medicine and therapy company focused on making Ayurveda the first line of treatment for chronic joint pain and mobility disorders. Known for its result-oriented, holistic approach, Pravaayu specialises in knee pain, arthritis, and spine-related conditions through personalised, root-cause-based therapies. With over 15 years of experience, Founder Harsh Baid leads a team of expert doctors and therapists delivering measurable improvement in pain relief, mobility, and quality of life through a new-age Ayurvedic framework.

Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd

Dr. K.N. Reddy - CEO & Director

Impact Recognition: Excellence in Herbal Animal Healthcare Innovation 2025

Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in herbal healthcare solutions, has been recognized with the Excellence in Herbal Animal Healthcare Innovation 2025 award.

As one of the global leaders in the field of phytogenics, Natural Remedies manufactures supplements across different segments catering for both animals and humans. Backed by traditional knowledge acquired from nature and research-based science, the company has evolved into a trusted Indian multinational with a presence in over 45 countries.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Natural Remedies continues to redefine global benchmarks in herbal healthcare.

Accurate Institute of Management and Technology

Ms. Poonam Sharma - Chairperson

Impact Recognition: Best Engineering College (North India) 2025.

Accurate Group of Institutions stands as a leading center of academic excellence, renowned for its commitment to innovation, research-driven education, and holistic student development. Under the visionary leadership of Ms. Poonam Sharma, Chairperson, the institution has consistently upheld high standards in engineering education, modern infrastructure, and industry-oriented learning. Its dedication to nurturing skilled, future-ready professionals has earned it widespread recognition, culminating in the prestigious Best Engineering College (North India) 2025 award. Accurate Group of Institutions continues to empower students with world-class education and a culture of excellence.

Music Pandit (Bluetimbre Music Pvt. Ltd.)

Serah John - Founder & CEO

Impact Recognition: Most Trusted Online Music Academy 2025

Music Pandit (Bluetimbre Music Pvt. Ltd.) has been recognized as the "Most Trusted Online Music Academy 2025." Founded and led by Serah John, Founder & CEO, the academy is dedicated to transforming music education through innovative online learning experiences. With expert instructors, structured courses, and a passion for nurturing talent, Music Pandit empowers learners of 6-14 years to master music from anywhere.

Shreya Naswa - Product Manager

Impact Recognition: Best Product Innovation Concept Heathtech 2025-26

Shreya Naswa: Leading with Precision and Purpose to Drive Impact

Shreya Naswa represents a new generation of women leaders shaping high-stakes technology with quiet authority. As a Product Manager working within U.S. energy markets, she leads platforms that support critical electrical grid operationswhere reliability directly impacts millions of lives. Backed by a Master of Engineering Management from Duke University and deep roots in software engineering, Shreya bridges technical rigour with human-centred leadership. Her career across energy, health-tech, and digital platforms reflects a consistent commitment to resilience, accountability, and thoughtful execution, proving that impactful leadership is built on clarity, courage, and long-term vision

HSquare Living

Pabitra Swain (Founder & CEO)

Impact Recognition: Emerging Industry Leader 2025 - Premium Co-Living Solutions

HSquare Living, led by Pabitra Swain (Founder & CEO), is recognized as an Emerging Industry Leader 2025 for its premium co-living solutions. The company is redefining modern urban living by offering thoughtfully designed, community-driven spaces that blend comfort, convenience, and affordability. Focused on elevating residential experiences, HSquare Living integrates smart amenities, flexible leasing, and vibrant community engagement to meet the needs of young professionals and students. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centric service, the brand is rapidly becoming a trusted name in the evolving co-living landscape.

TANGERINE ONLINE REPUTATION MANAGEMENT

Kajal Ramesh Shah (Founder)

Impact Recognition: Best Online Reputation & Digital Marketing Agency of the Year 2025

TANGERINE ONLINE REPUTATION MANAGEMENT, led by Founder Kajal Ramesh Shah, is a forward-thinking agency dedicated to elevating and safeguarding brand presence in the digital landscape. Recognized in the "Best Online Reputation & Digital Marketing Agency of the Year 2025" edition, the company specializes in strategic reputation building, innovative digital marketing solutions, and impactful online visibility management. Tangerine blends insight, creativity, and technology to empower businesses to grow with credibility and confidence.

Nemmadi.in

Uday Simha Prakash CEO and Co-Founder

Impact Recognition: Global Titan Company of The Year 2025

Nemmadi.in, led by CEO and Co-Founder Uday Simha Prakash, is a pioneering inspection and quality assurance company dedicated to enhancing transparency and trust in the real estate sector. With advanced technology, rigorous processes and customer-first practices, Nemmadi delivers reliable home inspections that empower buyers with clarity and confidence. Recognized as the Global Titan Company of the Year 2025, Nemmadi continues to set new benchmarks in service excellence, innovation and industry impact.

Image InfoSystems Private Limited

Mohan Das P CEO

Impact Recognition: Global Titan Company of The Year 2025

Image InfoSystems Private Limited, led by CEO Mohan Das P, is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider known for delivering innovative, scalable, and customer-centric digital services. With a strong focus on quality, reliability, and continuous enhancement, the company empowers businesses to accelerate digital transformation across diverse sectors. From advanced software solutions to seamless IT integrations, Image InfoSystems consistently sets new benchmarks in performance and service excellence. Recognized for its impactful contributions and industry leadership, the company has been honored with the prestigious Company of the Year 2025 Award, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and future-ready solutions.

Growth Wings Marketing and Logistics Private Limited

MOHD SHAKIR ANWAR, Founder &CEO

Company Of The Year 2025

An innovative digital marketing and technology company, Growth Wings Marketing

Private Limited, is led by a team of seasoned professionals with Mohd Shakir at the

helm. The company is known for empowering more than 150 brands across various

sectors, including Automobile, Technology, BFSI, Real Estate, Hospitality and more. It works with a core mission to amplify brand presence, accelerate growth and deliver measurable success through ROI-focused strategies. Growth Wings Marketing is committed to driving success through cutting-edge marketing strategies and top-notch customer service. Mohd Shakir's visionary leadership and dynamic approach have propelled the company to establish itself as a leading marketing solutions provider.

Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, Indore

Prof. (Dr). Yogesh C. Goswami, Vice Chancellor

Impact Recognition: Innovation & Technology Leadership Award 2025

Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya (SVVV) is a pioneering university committed to excellence in education, research, and technological advancement. Under the visionary leadership of Prof. (Dr). Yogesh C. Goswami, Vice Chancellor, SVVV continues to drive transformative growth through innovative academic practices and industry-aligned learning. The institution fosters a culture of creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving, empowering students to excel in a rapidly evolving global landscape. With its strong emphasis on innovation, technology integration, and holistic development, SVVV stands as a leading center of learning, making it a deserving contender for the Innovation & Technology Leadership Award 2025.

