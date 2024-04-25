BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2024 ORGANISED BY CORPORATE CONNECT

New Delhi (India), April 25: Corporate Connect in collaboration with Business Connect is back with another volume of the “Business Excellence Awards 2024”. Meet the winners of the Business Excellence Award, awarded for their outstanding contribution in the business realm. Chosen among several nominations by our highly qualified board consisting of members from our editorial and administrative board.

Corporate Connect offers a wide range of services some of which include: insightful articles from the industry, exclusive interviews of business leaders, insights, and latest business trends. We have featured over 4,000+ business leaders and published more than 7,000 pages of insightful content, Corporate Connect is among one of the highly reputed media houses in the country with cutting-edge business insights with high quality content from all industries.

Greentree Immigration Service Private Limited

Rupan Raj J- (Chief Executive Officer), Deputy CEO Aarthi Anbazhagan A

Award Category: “India's Most Trusted Immigration and Visa Service Provider in 2024”

GreenTree Immigration (GTI) established in 2018, has helped thousands of people to immigrate and settle in the countries they've always wanted to be. Provides one of the trusted and premium immigration services in India. With over 1 million prospects, it provides immigration services to Canada, Australia, Ireland, UK and New Zealand.

With the vision of providing world class effective and efficient quality immigration services. Through knowledgeable, expert professionals, who are well trained in delivering best quality immigration services smoothly.

Blaupunkt Audio (BH41)

Rohini Ahluwalia- (Chief Operating Officer)

Award Category: “Best Wireless Headphone in India – 2024”

With the cutting edge German technology and quality, Blaupunkt in collaboration with Envent Worldwide is spreading across the Indian market. Is India's top brand for speakers and sound systems, providing at best affordable price. Offers a wide range of products some of which includes headphones, earbuds, neckbands, multimedia and sound systems, etc.

Established in 2011, Envent Worldwide is a pioneer in producing world class electronic products. Envent Worldwide in collaboration with German electronics brand Blaupunkt, to bring world's finest audio and sound solutions to India.

Hard Rock Hotel Goa

Subhabrata Ray- (General Manager)

Award Category: “Impact Recognition: Goa's Luxury 5 Star Hotel to Watchout-2024”

Snuggled along the beach of Calangute, Hard Rock Hotel Goa is a luxurious hotel with 135 rooms and suites, catering the requirement of every guest. Established in 2016 Hard Rock Hotel offers not only a beautiful location best for any vacation or staycation, but a pleasant musical experience, seamless entertainment for the guest along with sustainable efforts which is a wave in the hospitality sector.

Sungrass IndiaExecutive Directors- Shankar, Ramkumar, Kumar, SukkurAward Category: “Most Sustainable Renewable Energy Companies of the year 2024

With an expert team of well experienced professionals, Sungrass India with its years of experience in the management services, offers end to end EPC for Solar PV Power Plant, consultation for energy conservation, operation and maintenance of Solar Power plants as well.

Anirudh AssociatesAnirudh Suresh- (Advocate)Award Category: “The Most Trusted Corporate and Commercial Law Firms 2024”

Anirudh Associates is a pan-India Corporate law firm founded by Anirudh Suresh (a first generation Advocate), having its roots spread across whole India including some of the major cities like, Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi. Representing clients across NCLT, NCLAT, Commercial Courts and High Courts.

SSA Compliance Services LLPDr. Amitava Ghosh- (Founder & CEO)Award Category: “Best Employment Law Firm in India – 2023”

SSA Compliance Services LLP is an ISO and FICCI certified employment and labour law advisory consultancy law firm. Founded in April, 2021 SSA Compliance Services has a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals in the field of employee and labour laws. With an aim to give their clients undivided attention with customised solutions.

MoMagic Technologies Pvt LtdArun Gupta- (Founder and CEO)Award Category: “IOT Module Innovation Company Of the Year-2024” and “AdTech Collaborative Champion Award – 2024”

MoMagic is a Data Science, technology company asserting its dominance in southeast asian countries was founded in 2011.Is a technology company specializing in AI, Marketing, and IoT solutions. With an expert team, and a Taiwan based R&D centre they aim to cater to ever changing technological needs.

Eppeltone Engineers Pvt. Ltd.Rohit Chowdhary- (Director)Award Category: Impact Recognition: “India's Highly Regarded Metering Company to Watchout – 2024”

Founded by Late.Harish Chander Chowdhary in 1977, Eppeltone Engineers Pvt. Ltd. is a conglomerate of the Eppeltone Group, founded with the vision of providing high quality, budget friendly metering goods and services in the country. Initially focused their production process in producing Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS), and later expanded their production process and included AVR, UPS, MCBs, and transducers. Eppeltone Engineers is an ISO certified company, with a “S” mark safety accreditation and a NABL approved R&D Testing laboratory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Zenviron Engineering Solutions Pvt LimitedBhanu Pratap Singh – (Co-Founder), Sheeba Siddiqui – (Co-Founder)Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded “Sustainable Energy Company ~ Renewable & HVAC&R“

ZENVIRON ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS PVT LIMITED (ZENVIRON) is a Noida based company, established by Co-Founders Sheeba Siddiqui and Bhanu Pratap Singh in 2015. Focusing on HVAC and renewable energy projects. With an expert team of professionals company targets to make sure all deliverables are best in quality and as per the industry standards.

Nils Technologies Private LimitedSantosh Kumar S – (Managing Director) and Premlata S – (Executive Director)Award Category: Impact Recognition: “The Most Acclaimed IT & Software Development Services and Solutions Provider to Watchout-2024”

Co-founded by Santosh Kumar S and Premlata S, in 2013, Nils Technologies is an IT and Software Solutions provider based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. At Nils they specialise in providing end-to-end IT & Software Development Services and Solutions like: web, windows, and embedded applications to build CIS, CRM, ERP, Hand-Held, Real-Time, Wireless, Kiosk, IoT, and Management solutions with a vision of providing cost effective technological finding to every individual.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor