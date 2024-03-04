Business Leader Subash Sethi Releases Autobiography Rebound

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Renowned business leader and Chairman of SPML Infra Limited, Subash Sethi, has released his highly anticipated memoir titled "Rebound." In this inspirational book, he shares his remarkable journey of facing and overcoming cancer, offering practical life lessons and insights gleaned from his personal experiences.

Subash Sethi, a stalwart in the Indian infrastructure development sector, has dedicated nearly five decades to creating sustainable value and wealth for the country. Under his leadership, SPML Infra has emerged as a leading Engineering and Infrastructure Development organisation, with a commendable track record of completing over 650 projects in areas such as Water, Power, Sanitation, Environment, and Civil Infrastructure.

Rebound details Subash Sethi's battle with cancer, from diagnosis to treatment and recovery. Through anecdotes and valuable reflections, he imparts wisdom on facing adversity with resilience and positivity. Drawing from his own journey, the author emphasises the importance of living in the present, expressing gratitude, and cherishing life's simple joys.

In Rebound, Subash Sethi also delves into the intricacies of cancer cells, explores the factors contributing to its occurrence, and advocates for adopting healthy lifestyle choices. He also reflects on the significance of introspection and purposeful reflection, urging readers to slow down and contemplate life's myriad facets.

Throughout the memoir, Sethi's message of hope and resilience shines through, offering solace and encouragement to those navigating their own hardships. With its blend of personal narrative and insightful commentary, Rebound promises to leave a lasting impact on readers seeking inspiration and guidance in the face of adversity.

Shop Now:

https://www.amazon.in/dp/9356483574?ref=myi_title_dp

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor