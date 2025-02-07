Business Mint Announces 50 Under 50 – 2025: Honouring Leaders Redefining Excellence

New Delhi [India], February 7: Business Mint, a trailblazer in acknowledging excellence and leadership, is pleased to announce the triumphant winners of the 50 Under 50 – 2025. This marks the fourth edition of the Business Mint 50 Under 50, celebrating extraordinary professionals who have redefined success through innovation, resilience, and impactful contributions. The highly anticipated digital event took place on February 06, 2025.

In a grand celebration of leadership across industries, Business Mint recognized and honored seasoned entrepreneurs, industry experts, and visionaries who have demonstrated exceptional prowess in their respective fields. The virtual event brought together a diverse audience from across the nation, applauding the achievements of these accomplished leaders.

The Business Mint 50 Under 50 – 2025 encompassed a broad spectrum of categories, including Information Technology, Real Estate, Health Care, Finance, Education, Social Impact, Architecture and many more. The selection process was rigorous, with nominees evaluated based on their influence, innovation, and leadership within their industries.

Winners of Business Mint 50 Under 50 – 2025

Purushothaman K, Director – Creative at Social Beat – Excellence in Creative Direction

Neha Gupta – Architect, Interior Designer & Co-Founder – Beyond Designs – Architect & Interior Designer

Kishore Bhogale, Founder – Masstera – High Performance Coach & Holistic Mentor

Milind Mohan Anvekar, Senior Vice President of India Operations – Open Destinations – Leadership & Industry Impact

V. Manjula Kumari, CEO and Senior Consultant Physical Therapist – Varanaa’s Health care Research and Training organization LLP – Women in Health Care

Jaya Pavan Gummadi, Managing Director – Prosperiti Homes – Sustainable Building Practices

Naveen Kumar Reddy – MLC Mehabubnagar – Politician – Social Worker

Rupessh Goel, Managing Director & Head of Credit – India – First Citizens India – Corporate Credit Leadership

Amith Raman, Chief Executive Officer – Inker Robotic Solutions Pvt Ltd – Robotics & Future Technologies

Anurag Parvathaneni, Partner – PARVATHANENI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants – Chartered Accountancy

Arun Madnani, Vice President – People & Culture – ASBL – Workplace Culture & People Strategy

Dr Lalit Mohan Sanagavarapu, Chief Product Officer – Quick Heal – Product Management in Cybersecurity

Dr Aamir Rizwan, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) – Brainy n Bright – Global STEM & Tech Education

Dr Bhanu Prakash Reddy Varla, Partner & Director, Chair – TiE Grad – Strategy & Business Leadership

Sunil Savaram, CEO – Plural Technology Pvt Ltd – Corporate Strategy

Katika Ravinder Reddy – Advocate & Standing Counsel for HYDRAA – Legal & Judiciary Services

Badam Krishna Murthy, Founder & CEO – Bounten – Water Softening Technology

Dr Sunil Adusumilli, Managing Director – Xurious – Oral Maxillo Facial Oncology & Luxury Salon Brand Leadership

Sandip Patnaik, Sr. Managing Director – JLL India – Leadership & Advisory Excellence

Nitin Baraskar, Co-founder – Plural Technology – IT & Software Solutions

Ajay Patel, Director & Partner – Plural Technology – Financial Advisory & Leadership

Kulbir Singh, AI Expert (Information Manager) – AI & Data Science

Santosh Kumar Mahankali, Principal Architect & Founder – MAHAA INFRAA SOLUTIONS – Infra & Architecture

Karthik Pelluru, Senior Cloud Engineer – FCI Technologies Limited – Information Technology

CA Malapaka Venkata Krishna Koundinya, Co-Founder – Nine Advisory India Private Limited – Finance & Budgeting Expert

Nishtha Rohatgi, Founder – AI.HYR – AI-Powered Recruitment Assistance

Prasad Anumula, CEO – RiskGuard – Risk Management & Compliance

Vijaya Sunder M, Indian School of Business – Assistant Professor (OM Area) & Program Director, Operational Excellence for Leaders Programme – Business Education & Research

Bhishmaji Palnati, Founder – Unix Technologies India – IT Consultant Expertise

Anandarao Potnuru, Founder Partner – POTNURU AND ASSOCIATES, Taxation & Financial Advisory

Srikhakollu Venkata Chalam, Senior Executive – Domain Corp Solutions LLP – Financial Services

Roshan Mahant, Senior Technical Consultant – LaunchIT Corp – Platform Implementation Solution Architect

Ravikumar Vallepu, Master Data Governance Lead – Cardinal Health inc, USA – SAP Master Data Management

Abhinav Guptha, Associate Vice President Innovation – Broadridge – Innovation & Fintech Leadership

Dayanand Shriram, Founder – Kokan NGO India – Social Impact & Child Welfare

Sai Santosh Yakkali, Managing Director – Shree Manjunatha Legacy Impex Pvt. Ltd. – Construction & Operations

Sharath Babu, CEO – Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital – Nephrology

Sampath Mucherla, SAP Consultant – S4 HANA – eNcloud Services LLC – SAP Consultant & Supply Chain Architect

Harpriya Bains – Comic. Artist. Actor – Standup Comic

Venkata Pavan Kumar Juturi, Architect – Tata Consultancy Services – Technology & Business Integration

Arnab Ganguly, Vice President: Data and Marketing Analytics – Tata Digital – Marketing

Kali Prasad Damera, Managing Director – Earth Pavers (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd – Paving Solutions

Vijay Rengarajan, Director of Product Management – Applied Systems – Insurance Product Development

Sanjeev Kumar, DevOps Specialist – Delta Dental Insurance Company – DevOps Innovation

Achyamma Rajesh – State Mahila Secretary Telugu Desam Party – Political Leadership & Women’s Empowerment

Dr V Sreedhar Reddy, Ex General Manager – IT Promotions- Andhra Pradesh Electronics & IT Agency, GoAP – Information Technology

Ar Srinu Babu Pulleti, CMD – Happy Living Group – Principal Architect

Dr Pritee Sharma, Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon – Excellence in Vascular & Endovascular surgery

Suman Deep Malhotra, Technical Architect – Salesforce – Technical Architecture and Solution Design

Dr Gorle Srinivas, BDS, F.I.C.O.I & Dentist – Devi Dental and Implant Centre – Dental

Vinay Kanth Korapati, the Founder & CEO of Business Mint, extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, acknowledging their remarkable contributions that continue to shape their respective domains. Their dedication, innovation, and impact serve as an inspiration, proving that leadership and vision know no bounds.

Business Mint, a premier platform recognizing excellence across industries, has successfully completed 62 events with 6000+ award winners. These events, celebrated for their prestige, have honored individuals and organizations, reaching an impressive 100+ million audiences over the past six years. Through its esteemed awards and events, Business Mint provides a distinguished platform for professionals and companies to showcase their excellence and establish industry leadership. With a mission to inspire, connect, and empower, Business Mint remains committed to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. By uniting industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries, Business Mint continues to drive excellence, elevate industries, and celebrate remarkable achievements.

