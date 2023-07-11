Business Mint Makes a Spectacular Return to Bengaluru as Host of the 47th Nationwide Awards Excellence Event 2023

Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2023, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11: The Business Mint, a leading market research firm founded by Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, held its 47th Nationwide Awards ceremony in Bengaluru for the second successive event. The event was held on July 8, 2023, in the magnificent Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru.

The event was a huge success, with 250 delegates and 85 participants in attendance. Nominations for the awards were received from a wide range of industries, including healthcare, real estate, hospitality, fintech, IT, design and architecture, marketing, e-commerce, education, and others.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including H.S. Gopinath – Member of Legislative Council Bengaluru Local Authorities Constituency, Dr. Kalpana Gopalan IAS – PGPPM-IIMB, Ph.D.- IIMB Additional Chief Secretary to Government & Dean (Academic) and Chairperson , Padmavathy Centre for Public Policy, Dr Hari Krishna Maram – Digital Brand Ambassador, Chairman – Vision Digital India Founder – Global Economic Forum, Dr Manjari Priya Gupta – Mrs India Worldwide – 2021 Corporate Leader, International & National Awardee, Niranjan Deshpande – Celebrity Anchor, Shashi Kumar – Youth Leader, Hema Niranjan – Mrs. India 2022 (Reigning Queen) Director – Dezign Code Interior Design Firm, Hunger Camp Army Themed Restaurant, Reshma Totad – Advocate & Socialist, Mrs Top Model of India 2021, Director of Event Management-NIF, Dr. Pavani KVVLN PhD(h.c) – Government Blockchain Association (USA) President – Hyderabad Chapter BD Director – Securekloud technologies.

The Business Mint Nationwide Awards provide an important forum for exploring networking opportunities and cultivating skills, which in turn stimulate economic entrepreneurship and contribute significantly to the nation’s GDP. The ceremony highlighted the incredible spectrum of these awards, which consistently motivate, recognize, and support achievers in a variety of industries.

Winners of the “Nationwide Awards – 2023” are listed below:

Dr.Hajira Nazeer – Cosmetic Dental Surgeon and Cosmetologist – Richmond Dental and Aesthetic Centre – Most Prominent Cosmetic Dental Surgeon & Cosmetologist of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Ganesh Mahadevan V – Head of Business Digital Transformation & Enterprise IT – Most Prominent Industry Leader – 2023, Bengaluru in Digital Transformation & Enterprise IT Category

HUManity Uplifting Mankind Foundation – Most Admired NGO of the Year – 2023, Child Care & Education Category

LR INFRA CONSTRUCTIONS PVT. LTD – Most Prominent Construction Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Golchha Computers – Most Trusted Dealer of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Computers System Integrations & Gadgets Category

Lollipopz Boutique – E-commerce Excellence Award – 2023, Ladies Wear Category

Smoky Docky – Best Emerging QSR Chain of the Year – 2023, South India

House Of Dakshina – Best Emerging Andhra Restaurant of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Dr. Vikrant Subaash – Founder – DESTINY MASTER – Digital Age Numerologist & Vaastu Expert of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Arunima Maity – Special Awardee

Vishali Kola – Founder President – Tejobarath – Most Promising Sustainable Woman Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Bangalore

Lavish interiors – Emerging Interior Design Firm – 2023, Hyderabad

LAPS SWIMMING ACADEMY – Most Promising Swimming Academy of the Year – 2023 – Bengaluru

D.AQUA PRIVATE LIMITED – Best Emerging PVC Pipes Brand of the Year – 2023

MyAnatomy – Most Promising SaaS Based Platform of the Year – 2023, Career Assessments Category

Neha Fathima – Proprietor – AimGlobal – Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Digital Marketing Category

Debnath Mukhopadhyay – CFO – TruAlt Bioenergy Limited – Most Promising CFO of the Year – 2023, Bangalore

SLV TOURS & TRAVELS – Most Promising Tours & Travel Company of the Year – 2023, Hubli

Maximus Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation – Best Emerging Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Center – 2023, Bengaluru

AADHYA AIRTEK – The Customer’s Company – Best Emerging Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Industrial Fans Manufacturing Category

Kaashif Asghar – Co-Founder & Managing Partner – Luckhnow Street – Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, North Indian Restaurant Chain Category

The Beginning – Best Wedding Venue of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

TodayFilings – Most Promising Tax Consultants of the Year – 2023, Hosur

Nuvotec Projects – Most Promising Company – 2023, Bengaluru in HVAC & Cleanroom System Integrators Category

The Twisters Dance Inc – Most Promising Dance Studio of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Luxurio Boutique Homes – Most Promising Customized Luxury Furniture Brand – 2023, South India

Style Space – Most Creative Boutique Interior Design Firm of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Kadambari Rao Batra – Author – Start-ups & Disruption – Emerging Author of the Year – 2023, Bangalore

Avinash Madhukar Bharvase – Chef – Most Promising Industry Professional of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Food & Beverage Consultant Category

Novel Architecture & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. – Most Innovative – Vastu Oriented Architecture and Interior Design Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Swetav Tripathy – Soft Skills Trainer – Most Prominent Soft Skills Coach of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

BPK Global Solutions Private Limited – Most Promising Company for Healthcare Management Services & HR Solutions – 2023, Hyderabad

HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd – Most Prominent Turnkey Interior Solutions Provider of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

AADME Consulting & Coaching PVT LTD – Most Trusted Digital Marketing Learning Platform – 2023, Bengaluru

Arvind Rathan Professional Numerologist & Scientific Vastu Consultant – Most Prominent Celebrity Numerologist & Vastu Consultant – 2023

Devidutta Mohapatra – General Manager HR – Special Awardee

Harish Reddy – Proprietor – Fenster Solutions – Excellence in Sustainable Fenestration Solutions – 2023, Bengaluru

INFY GROUP – Most Promising Startup of the Year – 2023, Property Management Services Category

Mani Creations – Most Promising Filming & Photography Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Rangalakshmi Srinivasa – Secretary & Principal – Basaveshwara Educational Institute – Excellence In Instructional Leadership – 2023, Bengaluru

Sharath Kanth – Country Commercial Director – Dufry Group – Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year – 2023, Travel Retail Category

Rohan School of Music – Most Admired Music School of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Dr Vels Regenerative Therapy Pvt Ltd – Most Promising Regenerative Therapy Center – 2023, Hyderabad

Martian – Innovative Blockchain Wallet – 2023

Manish kumar – Global Director of HR – Martian – Outstanding Contribution to the Blockchain Ecosystem -2023

Utkarsh Sinha – Co-Founder – Martian – Emerging Leader in Crypto Wallet Development – 2023

Siddharth Jain – Co-Founder – Martian Innovator in Blockchain Wallet Technology

Abhinav Bhardwaj COO – Martian Wallet – Best Emerging COO of the Year – 2023, Blockchain Category

Oil & Gas Portfolio – Meinhardt EPCM (India) Private Limited – Leader of Change: Passionate Driver in Program & Project Delivery – 2023, Oil & Gas Industry

Nittala Philips Kiwi – Senior Associate Director – Meinhardt EPCM (India) Private Limited – Excellence in Strategic Leadership – 2023 in Oil & Gas Industry

Vivospace Architects – Most Promising Architectural Design Firm of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

F.GERALD ARUN DASS – Founder & CEO – GAD Leadership Foundation – Most admired Business Strategist Of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Mrs. Mary Sheeja Livingston – Outstanding Primary School Teacher of the Year – 2023, Coimbatore

Urban Sphere – Most Innovative Startup of the Year – 2023, EV Category

UDAY KUMAR – Entrepreneurial Executive Most Promising Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

Pragathi Charitable Trust – Most Promising Charitable Trust of the Year – 2023, Karnataka

Manasum Senior Living – Most Promising Senior Living Community of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

SMM Clicks – Most Promising Wedding Photography & Videography Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

SIDDRU BAKERS – Special Awardee

JAYARAM H R – CEO & Founder – The Green Path – Most Promising Green Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Sanjay Kumar – SANJAY FILMS – Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Creative Film Production Category

DEEPAK HEGDE – Founder – Parabola – Most Prominent Young Leader of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Recruitment & Payroll Category

Omega – Excellence in Employee Transportation & Car Rental – 2023, Bengaluru

Akshay Reddy – CEO – A.R EVENTS – Best Emerging Event Curation Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Quest Capital – Most Prominent Stock Market Training Institute of the Year – 2023, Karnataka

Srikar Home Foods – Special Awardee

Abhishek Kumar – MCE Manager – Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd – Most Prominent Digital Marketer of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

GMS Aviation Training Institute – Special Awardee

Mspring Infotech – Most Promising Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in IT Consulting & Staffing Category

Neha Dhingra – Senior Manager – Micron Technology – Most Prominent Women Industry Professional – 2023, Maryland in Semiconductor Manufacturing Category

Arindam Mukherjee – IT Supply Chain Architect – Juniper Networks – Most Prominent Industry Leader – 2023, California in Supply Chain Management

“We are thrilled to have organized the 47th Nationwide Awards ceremony in Bengaluru and are extremely grateful to all of the participants, guests, and sponsors who made this event a grand success,” stated Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint. “We look forward to continuing to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in various industries as we contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.”

The Business Mint Nationwide Awards is one of the country’s most prominent award ceremonies, and the success of this year’s event demonstrates the event’s growing popularity and impact. Business Mint organized another outstanding and successful event. Following the success of the Bengaluru event, Business Mint intends to organize other Business Excellence events in major cities such as Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi, among others.

