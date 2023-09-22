Business Mint Unveils Prestigious Nationwide HealthCare Awards for 2023

Business Mint Nationwide Healthcare Awards – 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22: Business Mint unveiled the prestigious Nationwide HealthCare Awards 2023 on September 22nd, 2023. These awards were instituted to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding achievements across various levels within the healthcare industry. They aim to honor those who have demonstrated exceptional strength, innovation, expertise, and a vision for advancing healthcare, ultimately enhancing its overall performance and affordability. Over time, the Nationwide Awards have become the benchmark for recognizing contributions to the nation’s healthcare sector based on assessment criteria such as innovation, impact, sustainability, and scalability.

The Nationwide HealthCare Awards 2023 spotlight healthcare establishments like hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations that have surmounted challenges and made significant differences in their patients’ lives, particularly in the face of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 edition of these awards was a significant milestone, with over 500 nominations received.

The global healthcare landscape has been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting many institutions to reevaluate and adapt their patient care and staff safety initiatives.

To pay tribute to these brilliant minds, Business Mint has compiled a roster of healthcare companies, individuals, and non-profit organizations that have excelled in their missions. You can find the list of awardees and their impactful initiatives here:

-Praggatti Rao – Founder Director & Principal Consultant – Educoncepts India Initiatives – Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Haryana in Mental Health & Well Being Category

-Dr Ranjan Modi – Cardiologist – Medical Excellence in Cardiology – 2023, Delhi

-Nayan Ahluwalia – Laparoscopy, Proctology & Cardio-Thoracic Marketing ( India & Subcontinent ) – KARL STORZ – Most Prominent Healthcare Marketing Leader of the Year – 2023, Delhi

-Dr Dhanpal Sadan – BDS, MDS,FIOS Endodontist (Root Canal Specialist) – SS Multi Speciality Dental Hospital – Outstanding Dental Practitioner of the Year – 2023, Nizambad

-Dr. UMAR MUSHIR – Consultant Psychiatrist, Psycho-sexual disorders and De-addiction specialist- Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital – Outstanding contribution in the field of Psychiatry and Behavioural Medicine -2023, Lucknow

-Kutumb IVF and Fertility Clinic – Most Promising IVF & Fertility Clinic of the Year – 2023, Vizag

-Dr T Vadivel – Founder – Dr Vels Regenerative Therapy Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Immunotherapy & Stem Cell Therapy – 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr. M. N. Sudheer Kumar Reddy – Consultant Pediatric Nephrologist – Blossoms Mother and Children’s Hospital – Outstanding Contribution in Pediatric Nephrology & Child Healthcare – 2023, Guntur

-Shubi Husain – Founder – Health Sanctuary – Inspirational Leadership in Fitness and Nutrition – 2023, New Delhi

-Global Pharma Tek – Most Prominent Company for Clinical Research & Trading and Distribution of Pharmaceutical Raw materials – 2023, New Jersey

-HIWAGA – Most Promising Luxury Beauty Clinic of the Year – 2023, Andhra Pradesh

-DR.RJ’s White Smile Cosmetic & Family Dental Clinic – Best Emerging Cosmetic Dental Clinic – 2023, Kochi

-Dr. Snigdha Gowd – Chairman & CEO – Dr.Gowd’s Dental Hospital – Most Promising Orthodontist of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-Deepti Nadiminti – Founder & Director – Deepti Nadiminti MakeUp & Cosmetic Studio – Most Promising Skincare Professional – 2023, Hyderabad in Permanent MakeUp & Cosmetic Industry

-Dr.Rajarathna Thangavel – Founder & Director- EYEMENTOR Dr.Rajarathna – Most Inspiring Educator of the Year – 2023, Chennai in Medical Education Category

-BPK Global Solutions Private Limited – Most Promising Company for Healthcare Management Services & HR Solutions – 2023, Hyderabad

-Maximus Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation – Best Emerging Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Center – 2023, Bengaluru

-Dr.Hajira Nazeer – Cosmetic Dental Surgeon and Cosmetologist – Richmond Dental and Aesthetic Centre – Most Prominent Cosmetic Dental Surgeon & Cosmetologist of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

-YORE Care (A product by Advance Digital Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence in Healthcare Technology Solutions – 2023

-Qemiq Biotics – Outstanding Growth and Impact in the Nutraceutical Industry – 2023

Satwika Life Sciences – Special Awardee

-Harmony Orthodontics – Excellence in Orthodontic Care and Smile Transformation – 2023, Andhra Pradesh

-Dr. Sri Ramulu Kadiyala – Consultant Interventional cardiologist – KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli – Medical Excellence in Interventional Cardiology – 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr Sandeep Reddy – Consultant – General Medicine – KIMS Hospitals – Most Promising Consultant of the Year -2023, Hyderabad in General Medicine Category

-SNEHA TIWARI – Sports Physiotherapist with BCCI Domestic Women’s Cricket Team – Most Inspiring Women of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad in Sports Physiotherapist Category

-Wellknox – Comprehensive Best Medical Rehabilitation Center of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr Kirti Gowd – Director – Dr Gowds dental hospital – Excellence in Orthodontic Care – 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr. Vikas Gowd – Dentist & Dental Office – Most Admired Cosmetic Dentist & Implant Specialist of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-KVN SRINIVAS – Exceptional Contribution to Wellness Entrepreneurship – 2023

-Dr. Murahari Penkulinti – MS ORTHO, FELLOW IN SPINE SURGERY – KIMS HOSPITAL, GACHIBOWLI – Outstanding Senior Consultant Spine Surgeon – 2023, Hyderabad

-Physioshine Physiorehab Centre – Most Promising Physio Rehab Center of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-BCR OXY AIR Enterprises – Most Promising Medical & Industrial Oxygen Suppliers of the Year 2023, Hyderabad

-Bite Blocks Dental® – An Advanced Dental Care Center – Most Prominent Dental Clinic of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-Mohan Dental Clinic – Outstanding Dental Clinic of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Macherla – Founder – Vijaya Dental – Most Promising Smile Design Dentist of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, the Founder of Business Mint, extended his congratulations to all the awardees. He emphasized that each one of them had exhibited excellence and embodied the highest standards of medical ethics and procedures. The Nationwide HealthCare Awards – 2023 serves as Business Mint’s humble way of expressing gratitude to these inspirational individuals and groups. These accolades will empower them further in navigating through challenging times and continuing to drive their missions forward.

About Business Mint:

Business Mint serves as a comprehensive platform dedicated to advancing organizations and entrepreneurs through a research-driven recognition approach. It provides a space for associations and entrepreneurs alike to receive recognition for their dedication and hard work. The primary objective is to acknowledge exceptional business ideas and ventures and the remarkable individuals behind them, no matter the hurdles they face in bringing these ideas to fruition.

