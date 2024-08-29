Business Outreach Presents Most Awaited Magazine Editons Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 and Most Influential CEOs 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 29: With the power of dedication and urge towards perfection these leaders are achieving benchmarks and taking India's business to greater heights. Business Outreach Magazine features the great minds of the great time on earth.

Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Featured Clients:

Sudarshan Sabat- Sudarshan Sabat has been relentless, agile and spectacular in creating the 'Sudarshan Group of Company,' which is an expansive network of about 11 organizations. Sudarshan Sabat likes to call himself, 'infopreneur,' as his transformational mentorship and training has greatly influenced the lives of more than 10,00,000 individuals.

Dr. Prakash Kumar Khute- Dr. Prakash Kumar Khute founded Skinroots Clinics as one of the best places for skin and hair care. With more than 15 years of experience in the medical industry along with more than a decade of experience in dermatology, Dr. Prakash is an exceptional leader, but more importantly, a compassionate individual.

Jagdeep Pabba- Jagdeep Pabba founded Zaw Beverages with the objective to infuse further innovation and strategic thinking in the industry. In an already competitive market, Jagdeep has been consistent in fostering positive change in his career.

Dr. Sachin Shigwan- In 2014, Dr. Sachin Shigwan founded Green India Initiative Pvt. Ltd to foster effective adoption of renewable energy. Most importantly. Dr. Sachin was a remarkable visionary whose upbringing and education revolved around traditional kerosene lamps.

Shruthi Reddy Sethi- Shruthi Reddy Sethi founded Anthyesti Funeral Services in 2017. As a phenomenal emerging entrepreneur, Shruthi has always resorted to compassion and gratitude. Most importantly, Shruthi Reddy has always maintained her track record of sculpting successful businesses.

Gourav Singhal- Gourav Singhal founded RKA Builders with the goal to offer innovative designs in the construction and real estate industry. Clients are always driven to find the most unique and premium products in this industry.

Ravi Dimaniya- Ravi Dimaniya founded Dimaniya Mart in 2021, with the aim to empower emerging entrepreneurs in growing an ecommerce business in India. Ravi is a first-generation entrepreneur, who works hard and is committed to his job.

Anupama Dalmia- Anupama Dalmia is an entrepreneur, author, sociopreneur and most importantly a mother to a 9-year-old. Her vigilance over her career to scale her three ventures, namely, Beyond the Box, Rhythms & Beats, and Tingle Your Taste Buds, has been a riveting journey for Anupama.

Sharda Deepakraj Lala- Sharda Deepakraj Lala founded Siddhantha Wealth Managers in 2006. With more than 17 years of industry experience, Sharda Deepakraj has dedicated her life to guide her clients with wealth management solutions.

Most Influential CEOs 2024

Sharad Hegde- Sharad Hegde founded Iris Global Media with the aim to deliver state-of-the-art marketing services to its growing diverse clientele. Sharad is scaling as a stellar entrepreneur at a time when the modern business landscape has embraced the progress of innovation and technological advancements.

Akshit Goel- Akshit Goel founded VivahSahyog with the objective to create an inclusive platform, where people get to find their partners. Getting married, let alone finding a supportive person, who loves you and will take care of you, demands time and patience.

Suash Sinha- Suash Sinha is the second generation entrepreneur leading Radius Drugs Pvt. Ltd. (RDPL) towards scalability. A brand that has been built with passion by his father Mr. Shailesh Sinha, Suash chooses to take Radius Drugs to further heights of growth.

Dr P. Prasant- Dr P. Prasant founded Coding Pathshala in 2022 to seek profuse motivation for learning through a vast list of digital courses in India. It is for the love of teaching, especially in marginalized communities, P. Prasant empowered more than 10,000 engineering and MBA students.

Bhushan Kulkarni- Bhushan Kulkarni founded LabCareplus Diagnostics with the goal to educate people of preventive healthcare checkup and create a thriving community.

Keshav Suri- Keshav Suri founded Digital Keshav Academy with the goal to help students who are aiming to dive into digital marketing. In the digital era, it is crucial for businesses to establish their online presence.

Sunil Yadav- In 2018, Sunil Yadav and Sandeep Toshniwal co-founded Aarna Coworking in Jaipur. Sunil shares that starting a business involves a great deal of patience, perseverance and analysis.

Suraj Shinde- Being a social activist, Suraj Shinde garnered invaluable lessons working on diverse tiers. He identified a thought-provoking mindset in both members of the District Councils and Administrative officials of Sarpanch at the Panchayat System.

Henry Boby Jose- Henry Boby Jose, a 20-year-old native of Kerala and extraordinary leader, shares his views on sales as a holistic process. Henry, an entrepreneur with multiple businesses, believes in the power of powerful sales.

Success and failure are the part of life and these visionaries have gained so much respect due to the perspective of embracing things that came along.

