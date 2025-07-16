Businesses must embed agentic AI workflows for scalability and strategic advantage: Deloitte

New Delhi [India] July 16 : To fully harness the power of Agentic AI, businesses should embed multi-agent workflows into their core operations, noted a recent report by Deloitte.

These workflows serve as intelligent backbones that manage end-to-end processes more efficiently.

Deloitte further suggests that scalability should be built on reusability, developing modular agents designed for specific tasks that can be recombined for broader applications. This modularity not only saves development time but also accelerates deployment across use cases.

According to the report, integration is another critical factor. Rather than replacing existing systems, Agentic AI should be layered onto current infrastructures, complementing existing automation tools, machine learning models, and enterprise software.

The report further notes that this approach ensures smooth adoption and maximises existing technology investments. At the same time, companies must take a long-term view by architecting AI-ready systems that are scalable, interoperable, and aligned with future goals. This includes building data strategies, infrastructure, and governance models that can support evolving AI capabilities over the next five years.

Additionally, one of the most strategic steps an organisation can take is to build native Agentic AI capabilities. Relying solely on third-party providers can limit innovation and competitive differentiation.

By developing internal expertise and proprietary systems, businesses gain strategic control and the ability to respond faster to changing demands. Native capabilities also ensure that AI initiatives are aligned closely with business objectives and values.

Finally, scaling Agentic AI requires a shift from isolated pilots to enterprise-grade frameworks. This means building unified governance around data security, model monitoring, risk management, and ethical AI practices. Collaboration across private and public sectors will be key in establishing responsible, scalable ecosystems that earn trust and deliver sustained impact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor