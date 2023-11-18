Businessman Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani Received Honorary Doctorate Degree and Business Award from Kajal Aggarwal and Narsingh Pancham Yadav

New Delhi (India), November 18: Mumbai-based businessman Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani was honoured with an honorary doctorate degree and business award by renowned actress Kajal Aggarwal and Indian wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav at the Ashoka Hotel Delhi organized by the World Peace of United Nations University. Now, Businessman Nikesh known as Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani.

Apart from Bollywood and South’s famous actress Kajal Aggarwal, Indian wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav, big personalities like Shyam Jaju (Politician Bharatiya Janata Party), Jai Prakash Nishad (Member of Parliament Bharatiya Janata Party), Kapil Patil (Minister of State Panchayati Raj Bharatiya Janata Party), Kavita Bajaj (CEO World Peace of United Nations University) were present in this special program. Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani was also presented the Business Iconic Award 2023 after receiving an honorary doctorial degree from Kajal Aggarwal and Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav in Delhi. So far, he has received more than 100 awards.

In 2022, Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani received the Gau Bharat Bharti Award from former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and this year from Cabinet Minister Parshottam Rupala (Minister of state for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairying of India) Gau Bharat Bharti Sarvottam Samman 2023 and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Award 2023. Earlier, he has also received the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award 2021.

Recently, Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor, honored Nikesh Jain with the Business Iconic Bright Award and The Business Award 2023 to celebrate the arrival of bright outdoor BSC IPO on his birthday. He has also received the Perfect Woman Achiever Award, Golden Humanity Award. IPS Krishna Prakash Nair has honored Nikesh Jain with the award in 2021 and 2022.

Dr. Nikesh Jain is a Madhani Finance Advisor who has many businesses such as Madhani Finance, Madhani Entertainment and Production, Madhani Trading Company, Madhani News Live 24×7 and Madhani Enterprise etc. Nikesh’s mother owns Pushpa Gruha Udyog Company and Pushpam Papad Company.

Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani has produced a Hindi comedy film which is going to be released soon. Well-known actors will be seen in the film. Earlier, he has released 12 music albums and shortfilms on YouTube channel Madhani Entertainment and Production. He will continue to give opportunities to new talented artists.

Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani is a down to earth person, he has struggled a lot in life and has become a successful businessman today. He has a good relationship in Bollywood, corporate and politics and on many occasions he gets respect.

Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani has made history in the law book. In fact, in 2014, an ED PMLA case was filed against him. In 2017, Supreme Court quashed Section 45A, which included Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani’s name in the statute textbook and noted lawyer Mukul Rohatgi played a key role in removing the section against him. Noted lawyer Sajal Yadav, lawyer Nemichand Sharma and lawyer Manish Vora also cooperated in Nikesh Jain’s legal battle.

Dr. Nikesh says that whatever I am today is the result of the blessings of my parents.

Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani has graduated from Mumbai and he has taken his father Tarachand Jain Madhani’s business forward.

Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani is inspired by the most successful businessmen Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Lakshmi Mittal.

