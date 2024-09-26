BUSINESSNEXT Lifts "Best Employer for Women" Trophy at Assocham Diversity & Inclusion Awards

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 26: BUSINESSNEXT, a leader in composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, has received the "Best Employer for Women" Award at the 5th Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards and Conclave-2024 organized by Assocham in New Delhi.

The award recognizes the company's unwavering commitment to empowering women and fostering an inclusive, equitable workplace.

Promoting 'Women Empowerment' is at the core of BUSINESSNEXT's mission.

The company has notably implemented various measures aimed at supporting its female workforce and creating an environment where they can thrive. Initiatives such as flexible work arrangements, leadership development programs, strong support for women returning after maternity leave have contributed to building a supportive and inclusive environment, and employee wellness initiatives that address multiple aspects of well-being, helped the company secure the 2nd runner-up trophy.

Building on this accolade, the company is taking its commitment to gender equality to new heights. Currently, 20% of leadership roles at BUSINESSNEXT are held by women directly reporting to the CEO, a number that the company plans to grow as part of its broader strategy to create an inclusive and thriving workplace.

"This award is not just an honor; it is a testament to dedication and commitment to championing gender diversity and empowering women at BUSINESSNEXT," said Lipika Mohanty, Director of People and Development at BUSINESSNEXT.

While sharing her excitement, she further added, "Our recognition as the "best employer for women" is not just a milestone, It is woven into the very fabric of our core values and is a fundamental part of our organisational DNA. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace drives, innovation and success. Our strategic focus on inclusive leadership and career advancement for women will guide us as we set new benchmark for workplace equality in the years to come. With this recognition, we are excited to expand our initiatives and further integrate the principles of inclusivity and equity into our everyday practises."

Over the years, BUSINESSNEXT has continuously strengthened its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion. In 2023, it was honored with the "Best Organization for Women" award by The Economic Times. Additionally, cultivating an inclusive workplace has earned it the title of 'Most Preferred Workplace' for two consecutive years (2023-2024 and 2024-2025) by India Today in collaboration with Marksmen Daily.

BUSINESSNEXT offers composable enterprise solutions focused on global banks and financial services. Recognized as a leader by Forrester, it uses AI and ML-driven cloud platformsCRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT & WORKNEXTto enable digital transformation. Its modular hyper SaaS modular solutions provide seamless integration and plug-and-play capabilities. Serving over 1 million users across 65,000 branches and call centers, BUSINESSNEXT manages 1 billion customers worldwide. With headquarters in Raleigh, USA, and Noida, India, the company operates in 14 countries across 5 continents.

For more information visit www.businessnext.com.

