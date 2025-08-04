Butterfly Gandhimathi’s Q1 net profit drops 29 pc sequentially

Mumbai, Aug 4 Home appliances maker Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited on Monday reported a sharp drop in its net profit for the first quarter of (Q1) FY26, with earnings falling 28.80 per cent to Rs 6.43 crore from Rs 9.03 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

The Chennai-based company’s revenue from operations in April–June stood at Rs 187.36 crore, marginally higher by 0.19 per cent compared to Rs 187 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income in the quarter was Rs 189.32 crore, almost flat with a 0.05 per cent increase from Rs 189.23 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses rose 1.94 per cent to Rs 180.65 crore from Rs 177.22 crore in Q4. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed was Rs 100.4 crore, employee benefits expense stood at Rs 26.55 crore, finance costs were Rs 0.72 crore, and depreciation and amortisation expenses were Rs 5.34 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Swetha Sagar, Manager and Chief Business Officer, said that despite subdued consumer demand, the company managed to deliver revenue growth and strong EBITDA performance.

She highlighted the launch of the refreshed brand positioning ‘Celebrating Change’, aimed at reinforcing innovation and market relevance, along with the introduction of the ‘Idea First Series’ -- industry-first solutions designed for evolving kitchen lifestyles.

“Amidst a subdued consumer demand, we continue to deliver revenue growth and robust EBITDA growth. This quarter we began a new journey with the refreshed brand positioning, ‘Celebrating Change’ reinforcing our commitment to innovation and relevance in a dynamic market,” Sagar stated.

“We are committed to delivering strong performance by leveraging the strength of our brand and the ongoing revamp of our product portfolio to drive growth, enhance consumer engagement, and strengthen our market position,” Sagar added.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is a player in the Indian home appliances market, particularly for its mixers, grinders, and other kitchen essentials.

The company said it will continue to leverage its brand strength and revamped product portfolio to drive growth, enhance consumer engagement, and strengthen its market position.

