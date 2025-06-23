Butterfly Unveils a Bold New Identity That Celebrates Change and Champions the Original You

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23: Butterfly, one of India's most trusted kitchen appliance brands, is turning a new page. With a refreshed brand identity, a renewed purpose, and a sharper understanding of today's ever-evolving consumer.

At the heart of this refresh is a symbol as timeless as it is transformativethe fingerprint. Merging beautifully into the wings of a butterfly, the evolved icon reflects the brand's core belief: that while life changes, one's essence remains. It is this personal imprintone's way of thinking, cooking, creating, and livingthat Butterfly now celebrates.

This new era of Butterfly speaks directly to consumers with a 'zillenial' attitude to lifeself-aware individuals who embrace transformation while staying rooted in who they are. For them, change is constantbut authenticity is non-negotiable. The brand aims to focus not on age, but on attitude by moving beyond demographics to psychographicsbecause a zillenial mindset isn't defined by numbers, borders or genders but by how one embraces change.

Butterfly's refreshed positioning, 'Celebrating Change', reflects a deep understanding of modern Indian homes, where shifting roles, hybrid lifestyles, and tech-integrated living are the norm. As a subsidiary of Crompton, one of India's leading names in home solutions, Butterfly is now equipped to bring intuitive and purposeful innovations that transform everyday experiences in the kitchen and beyond.

"For over 40 years, Butterfly has been a part of millions of kitchens across India. Today, as homes become more fluid and identities more self-defined, our new identity reflects not just who we arebut who we're here for," said Swetha Sagar, Chief Business Officer, Butterfly.

The new Butterfly logo is more than just a symbolit's the mark of millions of consumers, retailers, dealers, employees and designers who are making the Butterfly products. Crafted from the distinct swirls of a fingerprint, the wings of the butterfly now carry the story of every individual it touches. It's a tribute to the idea that no matter how much life shifts, one's identity leaves a markon choices, kitchen and the everyday rhythm.

"This is more than a rebrand. It's a reimagining of what it means to belong in a modern Indian kitchen. Butterfly is for the originals. The ones who grow, shift, and adapt, but never lose the essence of who they are." she said.

From mixer grinders to cooktops, Butterfly's product range is undergoing a transformation across categoriesdesigned to be more intuitive, durable, and design-forward, catering to the changing rhythms of contemporary households. The brand's commitment remains the same: to improve everyday life by providing intelligent solutions that understand and evolve with the consumers.

'Butterfly' is amongst the Top 3 Brands in India in kitchen and small domestic appliances. It is a reputed brand with high consumer recall in South, known for Aesthetics and Product Quality. It has diverse product portfolio, with variants adapted to meeting consumer needs. It has 4 core products - Mixer Grinders, Pressure Cookers, Gas Stove, Wet Grinders and backed by a full suite of small domestic appliances. It has state of art in-house manufacturing setup with strong backward integration.

