Buy Big Eyes and these four other tokens for higher gains in 2023

Big Eyes Coin(BIG) has demonstrated itself as a worthwhile investment since it raised over USD 1 million from the week one presale. It's seven stages into its presale, and the meme coin has generated close to USD 13 million. Clear evidence that crypto coins can still make investors money despite market conditions. The important thing is just knowing what to invest in and investing early if the opportunity comes.

Big eyes coin is a new token that presents the opportunity for early investors to join its network. The BIG token sells at meagre prices, which helps investors buy cheaper and sell at a much higher price when the token launches. If you're looking to invest in a new project with higher profit potential, big eyes coin is a meme to consider. Buy on presale by clicking here.

What's more? Aside from the big eyes coin, we've listed four other cryptocurrencies worth the investment in 2022. Read on to find out.

Binance coin(BNB) - A Juggernaut Of The Crypto Game

Binance(BNB) is the largest centralized exchange in the crypto market and one of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. It is an exchange platform that swiftly and securely exchanges assets. It is one of the most scalable networks that enable individuals to swap their cryptocurrencies at light speed and cheaper fees. The binance ecosystem has expanded from a crypto exchange to a decentralized blockchain system. The BNB smart chain is the blockchain of the ecosystem and a platform that enables more dApps to build their businesses. The BNB smart chain houses thousands of applications and has contributed to the expansion of DeFi in the crypto landscape.

Ripple(XRP) Expert-Level Performance

Ripple(XRP) is currently one of the top-performing blockchain systems in the crypto market. It is a cryptocurrency that can facilitate exchanges of various currency types, including fiat currencies and many other cryptocurrencies. Some of the same founders developed it as Ripple, a digital technology and payment processing company. And it has evolved to be a major project in the landscape. Looking at its price trajectory, the cryptocurrency has performed well since its launch. XRP was worth USD 0.006 at the beginning of 2017. However, Its price increased by 6,400 per cent to USD 0.39 as of Dec. 13, 2022.

Tether(USDT) Ushering In Stability

Tether is a stablecoin and one of the cryptocurrencies with a fair chance of withstanding the bear market. Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin backed by fiat currencies like U.S. dollars and euros and theoretically maintains a value equal to one of those denominations. This means there is a lower possibility of price reduction, unlike other cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins are generally considered a safe investment option for investors looking to minimize risk. Hence the reason Tether could be a value added to your portfolio. Investors who are cautious of the severe volatility of other coins choose Tether because its value is theoretically expected to be more stable than other cryptocurrencies.

The Daddy Of Meme Coins - Dogecoin(DOGE)

Dogecoin(DOGE) is the biggest meme coin in the crypto landscape and one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in market capitalization. It is the first meme coin to introduce the dog mascot and one that set the foundation for several other meme coins to arrive. Dogecoin is often regarded as the father of meme coins and has lived this expectation by helping investors raise millions in the landscape. Dogecoin initiated one of the biggest bull runs in the crypto market in 2022 and is still a worthy investment option today.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor