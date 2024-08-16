Buy Raksha Bandhan Gifts on EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card; Apply Now on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: As Raksha Bandhan 2024 approaches, Bajaj Markets, an online financial marketplace, offers a convenient way to celebrate this special occasion. On the marketplace, apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and spread the cost of big-ticket purchases into affordable EMIs. This could make it easier for individuals to buy the ideal Raksha Bandhan gift for their sibling, without straining their budget.

Whether it's the latest electronics, fashionable accessories, or home essentials, the EMI card makes it easier to select a thoughtful gift, tailored to individual preferences.

Advantages of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Here are some key benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card when shopping online or offline:

* No Cost EMI: Pay interest-free EMIs across various product categories to make gifting more affordable

* Instant Credit: Get a pre-approved loan of up to Rs3 Lakhs for quick access to funds whenever required

* Vast Retail Network: Shop at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across India, both online and offline

* Flexible Repayment Terms: Choose from repayment tenors that suit individual financial plans, with options extending up to 60 months

* Quick Application Process: Provide minimal documentation and get quick approval to begin shopping hassle-free

How to Shop with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is straightforward:

* Visit any participating store, online or offline

* Select the Raksha Bandhan gift to be purchased on EMI

* Choose the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card as the payment method

* Pick a preferred repayment tenor and complete the purchase

This Raksha Bandhan, individuals can make buying the perfect gift for their siblings easier with an EMI card. Get started with the application today and apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on the Bajaj Markets app or official website. Celebrate this occasion and enjoy memorable moments without the stress of upfront expenses.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

