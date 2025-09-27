Buzzers, Brains & Bull Markets: WongaWits Season 2 Charges Ahead in Hyderabad and Delhi

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: From rapid-fire questions to intense buzzer battles, WongaWits Season 2 demonstrated that finance can be fast, fun, and fiercely competitive. The nationwide finance and stock market quiz by YES SECURITIES came alive through its Hyderabad and Delhi editions, uniting energetic campuses, high-voltage quiz rounds, and the perfect blend of learning and play. India's Gen Z is proving that financial literacy can be just as exciting as any game.

Following the inaugural round in Mumbai, WongaWits Season 2 reached NALSAR University of Law, where over 80 teams from leading colleges across the city competed to test their financial knowledge. Participants showcased their grasp of finance fundamentals, stock market concepts, and broader investment trends.

The hall was alive with energy, as interactive sessions and peer support added to the excitement. In a closely contested round, Osmania University emerged victorious, advancing to the next stage of the competition. The Hyderabad edition was conducted with support from Shree Ram Finance as outreach partner.

A week later, the competition moved to Miranda House, University of Delhi, where more than 300 students registered, with 90 teams competing in a spirited contest of knowledge, strategy, and quick thinking.

Adding a lively twist, RJ Akriti from Big FM interacted with participants through fun bytes, keeping the crowd hooked. After multiple challenging rounds, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) claimed the top spot, securing their place in the forthcoming national stages of WongaWits Season 2.

With Smaaash - Game On as the official gaming partner, WongaWits blends the thrill of play with the seriousness of finance, reimagining financial literacy as an experience that is both competitive and enjoyable.

Spanning 12 cities nationwide, WongaWits Season 2 is more than a quizit's a movement designed to spark financial curiosity among India's youth. Winners from Hyderabad and Delhi will join other city champions on the path to the Grand Finale in Mumbai on 19th December 2025, where India's brightest young minds will battle for the ultimate crown.

With several more city editions lined up, WongaWits Season 2 promises even more excitement, challenges, and opportunities for India's youth to showcase their financial savvy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor