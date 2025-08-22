Buzzlab - Asia's first Content led Growth Agency wins big At Emerge 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: Buzzlab, Asia's first content-led agency based in Bengaluru, was honored with Gold at this year's edition of EMERGE 2025 Awards which was held in Gurugram & was organised by Adtech Today. The agency received Gold for Best Mobile Ad Campaign for its work on the "Super.money by Flipkart" campaign.

The EMERGE 2025 Awards, presented by Adtech Today, recognize the most impactful and creative campaigns in the marketing and advertising industry. It brings together industry leaders, agencies, and innovators to celebrate the work that is shaping the future of digital marketing and advertising. The awards span multiple categories, including mobile, video, influencer marketing, and digital-first storytelling, with a focus on innovation, creativity, and strategic execution.

Awards and Achievements

- Gold for Best Mobile Ad Campaign: This award was given for Buzzlab's work on the "Super. money by Flipkart" campaign, which was recognized for using influencer marketing, creative analytics and performance marketing to drive user acquisition.

The award was accepted by Sindhu Biswal and Sushant Sadamate, of Buzzlab. Their leadership and vision were highlighted during the ceremony, where they expressed their gratitude for the recognition.

"Our conviction in space to disrupt content marketing and performance marketing is even stronger," said Sindhu Biswal, CEO & Founder of Buzzlab. "This recognition is a reflection of the way advertising is changing and we are happy to play a part in it."

Sushant Sadamate, COO & Co-founder of Buzzlab, said, "This award is a reflection of the incredible effort and creativity our team has put in. It's not just about the recognitionit's a reminder of how far we've come in reshaping content-led marketing. It fuels us to keep pushing boundaries and keep innovating with every new campaign."

Prakash Sikaria, founder of Super.money, expressed his excitement, stating, "Partnering with Buzzlab on this campaign has been an incredible experience. Their unique approach to blending creativity and performance has played a key role in driving our growth. This recognition is a testament to the power of effective, innovative marketing and we're thrilled to be part of this journey together."

The awards were evaluated by a jury led by Dr. Kushal Sanghvi, Chief Revenue Officer at iCubesWire, and K V Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer at Pops. The jury evaluated entries based on creativity, strategic impact, and the use of emerging technologies.

